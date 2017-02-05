2 women killed in fatal crash near Busby

Two women are killed in a head on crash Saturday morning near Busby, marking 9 deaths this year on Montana Highways.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol dispatch, the crash took place on Highway 212 just south of Hardin before 11 Saturday morning.

A 74-year old man and his 35-year old passenger, both from Lame Deer, were driving a Volvo in the westbound lane.

The driver attempted to pass another car, but due to snowy conditions and low visibility, the driver did not see the second car driving in the eastbound lane and slammed into an oncoming Subaru.

The two women in the Subaru, a 40-year old woman from Great Falls and a 34-year old woman from Billings were both killed. MHP said neither women were wearing seat belts.

Both men in the Volvo were wearing seat belts and were not injured.

MHP said both drugs and alcohol are suspected as factors in the crash, but could not confirm which car was suspected to be intoxicated.