Rocky Mountain Men and Women Get Sweep of UGF

A 12-point margin was unrepresentative of a game that featured 10 ties and 12 ties and 15 lead changes in Lady Argo basketball's 68-56 loss to Rocky Mountain College. UGF led after the first half, but a 27-point fourth quarter from the Battlin' Bears decided the final verdict.

Fouls became a big issue in the second half. The Lady Argos sent RMC to the free-throw line 24 times in the final 20 minutes of play, while UGF shot just eight. The other significant factor was 3-point shooting. The Battlin' Bears made twice as many shots from long range than the Lady Argos.

UGF's offense was a three woman show. Seniors Nneka Nnadi, and Whitney George along with junior Stephanie McDonagh combined to score 40 of the team's 56 points. All three came close to double-doubles. With 11 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 blocks, George wasn't all that far from a triple-double either.