Rocky Mountain Men and Women Get Sweep of UGF

A 12-point margin was unrepresentative of a game that featured 10 ties and 12 ties and 15 lead changes in Lady Argo basketball's 68-56 loss to Rocky Mountain College. UGF led after the first half, but a 27-point fourth quarter from the Battlin' Bears decided the final verdict.

Fouls became a big issue in the second half. The Lady Argos sent RMC to the free-throw line 24 times in the final 20 minutes of play, while UGF shot just eight. The other significant factor was 3-point shooting. The Battlin' Bears made twice as many shots from long range than the Lady Argos.

UGF's offense was a three woman show. Seniors Nneka Nnadi, and Whitney George along with junior Stephanie McDonagh combined to score 40 of the team's 56 points. All three came close to double-doubles. With 11 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 blocks, George wasn't all that far from a triple-double either. 

    The Los Angeles Rams spent three of their first four picks in this year's NFL Draft on offensive skill positions -- two receivers and a tight end. Among those players was Eastern Washington University graduate Cooper Kupp.  The record-breaking wide receiver was drafted 69th overall in the third round by the Rams.  Will the Rams' commitment to upgrading their offense help the team, and where does Kupp fall into that mix?

    SPOKANE, Wash. – Whitworth University will travel to play in the Marshall, Texas regional as part of the NCAA Division III softball tournament on Friday.  East Texas Baptist University will host the three-team regional and the University of Texas at Dallas is the third school participating and the region's top-seed. .

    PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State sophomore Justin Harrer pulled a walk-off two-out two-run double down the left field line to give the Cougars a 6-5 series-clinching win over Oregon at Bailey-Brayton Field Sunday afternoon.

