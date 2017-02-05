MSUB Women Home Winning Streak Snapped

Scoring 59 points in the opening half Saturday night, Seattle Pacific University set the tone early and flew past Montana State University Billings 98-57 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women’s basketball action at Alterowitz Gym.

The Falcons shot 75.0 percent in the first half (21-for-28) and made 8 of 11 threes (72.7 percent) over the first 20 minutes of action, while the ‘Jackets were below 40 percent in each shooting category and trailed 59-28 at the break.

SPU was led by five double-figure scorers, and nine total players who scored eight or more points on the evening. Rachel Shim finished with a team best 13 points, while Erica Pagano and Courtney Hollander had 11 apiece. Stacey Lukasiewicz and Lindsay Lee were the other double-figure scorers for SPU, with 10 points each. The Falcons improved to 17-5 overall with the win and are now 9-5 in GNAC play as they remained in third place.

MSUB fell to 7-15 with the loss, and is now 5-9 in conference play. Marissa Van Atta led all Yellowjacket scorers with 14 points, and Rylee Kane finished with 13 points and a team-best five assists.

“SPU was outstanding tonight, and came in ready to play,” said MSUB head coach Kevin Woodin. “They shot the ball extremely well in the first half and we had no answers. Their staff had them well prepared. We had a hard time defending them, and at the same time they took us out of what we wanted to do on offense. I’m hoping that the way we played tonight will inspire us to play better next week.”

SPU wasted no time jumping out to an advantage, making 13 of 16 shots including six 3-pointers in the opening quarter of play. The visitors’ lead never wavered below 20 points after the 35-12 edge at the end of the first and it peaked at 43 points on an evening where they led from start-to-finish.

The Falcons followed with a strong mark of 53.8 percent (14-for-26) shooting in the second half, but cooled off from the arc as they made just 2 of 8 threes (25.0 percent). SPU made all nine of its foul shots in the second, and converted a stellar 18-for-20 from the line on the evening.

Senior Tiana Hanson was held to fewer than 10 points for just the second time all season, as she finished with nine on 4 of 6 shooting. Lexi Prevost hit a pair of threes and wound up with eight points, to go along with four rebounds, two assists, and a steal in 24 minutes.

Hollander topped the Falcons with seven boards, as SPU outrebounded MSUB 27-20. She was one of seven players who had multiple rebounds for SPU, and all 12 Falcons who entered the game scored on Saturday.

MSUB shot 39.6 percent overall (21-for-53), 37.5 percent from 3-point range (6-for-16), and 64.3 percent from the foul line (9-for-14). Turnovers proved costly to MSUB as well, as the ‘Jackets committed 15 which the Falcons turned into 24 points. The ‘Jackets have now lost four of their last five, and moved to 5-4 in home games this season.