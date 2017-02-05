MSUB Women Home Winning Streak Snapped

It was heartbreak for the Montana Grizzly softball team yesterday as they lost in extra innings to Weber State 6-5.
Highlights from the second day of the Big Sky Regionals College Finals Rodeo at the Expo Park in Great Falls.
Highlights from the first day of the Big Sky Regionals College Finals Rodeo at the Expo Park in Great Falls.
The Yellowjackets screamed through the final stretch of the 2017 regular season, winning nine of their last 12 games and their last three GNAC series.
Highlights and results from the UGF Open track and field meet held on Saturday, May 6th.
The Los Angeles Rams spent three of their first four picks in this year's NFL Draft on offensive skill positions -- two receivers and a tight end. Among those players was Eastern Washington University graduate Cooper Kupp. The record-breaking wide receiver was drafted 69th overall in the third round by the Rams. Will the Rams' commitment to upgrading their offense help the team, and where does Kupp fall into that mix?
SPOKANE, Wash. – Whitworth University will travel to play in the Marshall, Texas regional as part of the NCAA Division III softball tournament on Friday. East Texas Baptist University will host the three-team regional and the University of Texas at Dallas is the third school participating and the region's top-seed. .
PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State sophomore Justin Harrer pulled a walk-off two-out two-run double down the left field line to give the Cougars a 6-5 series-clinching win over Oregon at Bailey-Brayton Field Sunday afternoon.
Two Thompson Falls legends, separated by nearly five decades. Mackenzie Holt is a high school senior. A thrower, basketball player, and one of the newest members of the Montana Grizzly football team.
The first set of spring practices for Aaron Best as a head coach had a memorable ending he won't soon forget. But the progress and improvement of his Eastern Washington University football team was first and foremost on his mind when the Eagles wrapped-up four weeks of spring practices last week with a competitive Red-White Spring Game.
Don’t let the hair fool you. Paul Reneau is flat out one of the best athletes to ever come out of the University of Montana. The now current Montana Track sprint coach was so great in fact, that he made it to not one, but two different Olympics, in two different sports.
WSU athletic director Bill Moos enacted a rollover provision in men's basketball head coach Ernie Kent's contract, keeping in Pullman until 2022, according to Jacob Thorpe of The Spokesman Review. Kent's contract earns his $1.4 million annually guaranteed. Yesterday, Kent landed Roberto Gittens, making him the first four-star recruit for the Cougs since Klay Thompson.
Washington State (20-21, 6-12 Pac-12) hosts a Pac-12 Conference series with Oregon (25-15, 8-10) on Graduation Weekend. The series starts Friday at 5 p.m., continues Saturday at 4 p.m. and wraps up Sunday at 1 p.m.
