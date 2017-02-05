Billings High School Scores and Highlights 2/4

BOYS BASKETBALL
Big Sandy 56, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 52
Bigfork 70, Troy 18
Billings Central 59, Miles City 46
Billings Skyview 69, Great Falls 63
Bozeman 66, Billings West 49
Broadview-Lavina 58, Park City 50
Butte Central 54, Livingston 42
Centerville 68, Roy-Winifred 36
Charlo 69, Phillipsburg 35
Colstrip 78, Lame Deer 69
Custer-Hysham 48, Broadus 32
Deer Lodge 47, Florence 45, OT
Dillon 62, Stevensville 36
Drummond 68, Sheridan 48
Dutton-Brady 63, Simms 48
Eureka 62, Thompson Falls 45
Fairfield 53, Belt 36
Foothills Christian 57, Yellowstone Home School 42
Froid/Medicine Lake 54, Bainville 53
Glendive 54, Wolf Point 52
Great Falls Russell 71, Billings Senior 44
Harlowton 50, Absarokee 37
Hays-Lodgepole 70, Fort Benton 19
Heart Butte 66, Power 52
Hot Springs 62, Noxon 37
Jefferson (Boulder) 54, Big Timber 53
Kalispell Glacier 61, Missoula Sentinel 50
Lodge Grass 78, St. Labre 65
Lone Peak 63, White Sulphur Springs 57
Manhattan Christian 74, Shields Valley 19
Missoula Hellgate 46, Helena 35
Mon-Dak 52, Plentywood 32
North Country 72, Dodson 44
Plains 77, St. Regis 36
Polson 56, Columbia Falls 34
Reed Point-Rapelje 79, Fromberg 48
Richey-Lambert 65, Culbertson 32
Roundup 50, Malta 49
Salmon, Idaho 61, Darby 58
Savage 84, Brockton 47
Scobey 69, Glasgow 51
Seeley-Swan 62, Lincoln 44
Shepherd 46, Red Lodge 35
Sunburst 60, Great Falls Central 54
Terry 62, Nashua 43
Three Forks 68, Townsend 67
Twin Bridges 78, West Yellowstone 32
Wibaux 62, Ekalaka 47
Winnett-Grass Range 37, Geraldine/Highwood 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Frenchtown vs. Libby, ccd.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Belt 54, Fairfield 33
Bozeman 47, Billings West 23
Broadus 43, Custer-Hysham 26
Broadview-Lavina 41, Park City 37
Butte Central 72, Livingston 12
Centerville 53, Roy-Winifred 33
Charlo 44, Phillipsburg 32
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 47, Big Sandy 29
Choteau 56, Rocky Boy 39
Colstrip 62, Lame Deer 21
Columbia Falls 85, Polson 21
Dillon 52, Stevensville 32
Drummond 54, Sheridan 23
Ekalaka 66, Wibaux 55
Eureka 42, Thompson Falls 36
Fairview 47, Circle 38
Florence 65, Deer Lodge 33
Fort Benton 68, Hays-Lodgepole 52
Froid/Medicine Lake 48, Bainville 26
Great Falls 65, Billings Skyview 52
Great Falls Central 64, Sunburst 19
Great Falls Russell 40, Billings Senior 36
Harlowton 38, Absarokee 22
Harrison-Willow Creek 49, Lima 30
Havre 61, Lewistown (Fergus) 47
Helena 57, Missoula Hellgate 44
Jefferson (Boulder) 54, Big Timber 53
Laurel 55, Columbus 43
Malta 55, Roundup 34
Manhattan Christian 65, Shields Valley 34
Melstone 34, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 28
Miles City 58, Billings Central 53
Missoula Sentinel 45, Kalispell Glacier 26
Mon-Dak 43, Plentywood 32
North Country 50, Dodson 30
Noxon 45, Hot Springs 27
Red Lodge 64, Shepherd 56
Reed Point-Rapelje 62, Fromberg 40
Savage 67, Brockton 24
Scobey 52, Glasgow 38
Seeley-Swan 51, Lincoln 17
Simms 52, Dutton-Brady 26
St. Labre 69, Lodge Grass 65, OT
St. Regis 38, Plains 36
Terry 50, Nashua 31
Three Forks 66, Townsend 47
Troy 46, Bigfork 35
Twin Bridges 70, West Yellowstone 15
Victor 58, Valley Christian 24
White Sulphur Springs 55, Lone Peak 40
Whitehall 57, Gardiner 13
Wolf Point 54, Glendive 45
