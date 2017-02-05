Billings High School Scores and Highlights 2/4 - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Billings High School Scores and Highlights 2/4

BOYS BASKETBALL    
Big Sandy 56, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 52
    
Bigfork 70, Troy 18
    
Billings Central 59, Miles City 46
    
Billings Skyview 69, Great Falls 63
    
Bozeman 66, Billings West 49
    
Broadview-Lavina 58, Park City 50
    
Butte Central 54, Livingston 42
    
Centerville 68, Roy-Winifred 36
    
Charlo 69, Phillipsburg 35
    
Colstrip 78, Lame Deer 69
    
Custer-Hysham 48, Broadus 32
    
Deer Lodge 47, Florence 45, OT
    
Dillon 62, Stevensville 36
    
Drummond 68, Sheridan 48
    
Dutton-Brady 63, Simms 48
    
Eureka 62, Thompson Falls 45
    
Fairfield 53, Belt 36
    
Foothills Christian 57, Yellowstone Home School 42
    
Froid/Medicine Lake 54, Bainville 53
    
Glendive 54, Wolf Point 52
    
Great Falls Russell 71, Billings Senior 44
    
Harlowton 50, Absarokee 37
    
Hays-Lodgepole 70, Fort Benton 19
    
Heart Butte 66, Power 52
    
Hot Springs 62, Noxon 37
    
Jefferson (Boulder) 54, Big Timber 53
    
Kalispell Glacier 61, Missoula Sentinel 50
    
Lodge Grass 78, St. Labre 65
    
Lone Peak 63, White Sulphur Springs 57
    
Manhattan Christian 74, Shields Valley 19
    
Missoula Hellgate 46, Helena 35
    
Mon-Dak 52, Plentywood 32
    
North Country 72, Dodson 44
    
Plains 77, St. Regis 36
    
Polson 56, Columbia Falls 34
    
Reed Point-Rapelje 79, Fromberg 48
    
Richey-Lambert 65, Culbertson 32
    
Roundup 50, Malta 49
    
Salmon, Idaho 61, Darby 58
    
Savage 84, Brockton 47
    
Scobey 69, Glasgow 51
    
Seeley-Swan 62, Lincoln 44
    
Shepherd 46, Red Lodge 35
    
Sunburst 60, Great Falls Central 54
    
Terry 62, Nashua 43
    
Three Forks 68, Townsend 67
    
Twin Bridges 78, West Yellowstone 32
    
Wibaux 62, Ekalaka 47
    
Winnett-Grass Range 37, Geraldine/Highwood 35
    
GIRLS BASKETBALL    
Belt 54, Fairfield 33
    
Bozeman 47, Billings West 23
    
Broadus 43, Custer-Hysham 26
    
Broadview-Lavina 41, Park City 37
    
Butte Central 72, Livingston 12
    
Centerville 53, Roy-Winifred 33
    
Charlo 44, Phillipsburg 32
    
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 47, Big Sandy 29
    
Choteau 56, Rocky Boy 39
    
Colstrip 62, Lame Deer 21
    
Columbia Falls 85, Polson 21
    
Dillon 52, Stevensville 32
    
Drummond 54, Sheridan 23
    
Ekalaka 66, Wibaux 55
    
Eureka 42, Thompson Falls 36
    
Fairview 47, Circle 38
    
Florence 65, Deer Lodge 33
    
Fort Benton 68, Hays-Lodgepole 52
    
Froid/Medicine Lake 48, Bainville 26
    
Great Falls 65, Billings Skyview 52
    
Great Falls Central 64, Sunburst 19
    
Great Falls Russell 40, Billings Senior 36
    
Harlowton 38, Absarokee 22
    
Harrison-Willow Creek 49, Lima 30
    
Havre 61, Lewistown (Fergus) 47
    
Helena 57, Missoula Hellgate 44
    
Jefferson (Boulder) 54, Big Timber 53
    
Laurel 55, Columbus 43
    
Malta 55, Roundup 34
    
Manhattan Christian 65, Shields Valley 34
    
Melstone 34, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 28
    
Miles City 58, Billings Central 53
    
Missoula Sentinel 45, Kalispell Glacier 26
    
Mon-Dak 43, Plentywood 32
    
North Country 50, Dodson 30
    
Noxon 45, Hot Springs 27
    
Red Lodge 64, Shepherd 56
    
Reed Point-Rapelje 62, Fromberg 40
    
Savage 67, Brockton 24
    
Scobey 52, Glasgow 38
    
Seeley-Swan 51, Lincoln 17
    
Simms 52, Dutton-Brady 26
    
St. Labre 69, Lodge Grass 65, OT
    
St. Regis 38, Plains 36
    
Terry 50, Nashua 31
    
Three Forks 66, Townsend 47
    
Troy 46, Bigfork 35
    
Twin Bridges 70, West Yellowstone 15
    
Victor 58, Valley Christian 24
    
White Sulphur Springs 55, Lone Peak 40
    
Whitehall 57, Gardiner 13
    
Wolf Point 54, Glendive 45
 