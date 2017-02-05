Lung cancer patient says clinical trial is a miracle

Saturday is National Cancer Day, a day to unite and support those fighting this deadly disease. Many people fighting the disease chose to do so in different ways.

For example, when you think of "clinical trial" you might often think "experiments."

For one man, this treatment was a miracle.

Daniel Vogt was diagnosed in august with stage four lung cancer and was told he had six months to live.

Vogt tried a new drug in a clinical trial which fights cancer without the debilitating side effects of chemo. It's been almost six months and Vogt's tumor has decreased 67-percent in size.

Vogt also says he's never felt better.