Billings first 'Love Crawl" will help men find Valentine's gifts

Valentine's Day is right around the corner. Stores are filled with hearts, flowers and cards but some local businesses are giving men a little extra help to get the perfect gift for the special person in their life.

"Do you know what she needs? Because we can tell you where to find it," Terakedis Fine Arts owner, Zack Terakedis said.

He says the Love Crawl was an idea that came from wanting to get people to come out and discover the new businesses in the Skypoint neighborhood.

The Love Crawl is a way to get your man out of the house to get the perfect Valentine's gift for you. With bookstores and jewelry stores participating, Terakedis says it'll make shopping easier and more fun.

"They're geared towards very nice items that women would like to get for valentines day and we partnered with a lot of local breweries, stogies cigars to have things for the men as well so they can get their shopping done and still have a night out with the guys," he said.

The Love Crawl is Thursday, February 9th from 5 p.m.until 9.

"Sometimes I think guys need a little extra nudge and they also need to be able to be lead to the right things to buy for their women so we think we have an expertise that can help them with that," Terakedis said.



Full list of participating businesses:

Terakedis Fine Art, Trailhead Spirits, Magpie Gallery, Montague's Jewelers, Montague's Silver, Montana Gallery, Magpie Jewelry, The Joy of Living, Prohibition Boutique and Barbershop, Cricket, Lou Taubert's Ranch Outters, Vintage Apothecary and This House of Books.