U.S. 212 temporarily closed due to weather conditions

Drivers heading to and from Red Lodge deal with some headaches this morning. Part of Highway U.S. 212 was closed due to dangerous driving conditions.

For nearly a ten mile stretch on U.S. 212, the highway was basically not drivable.

Just driving up to Joliet where the road closure started was a challenging drive, it was windy and blowing snow made it hard to see.

"It started very early today, about 5 o' clock in the morning. Vehicles became stuck and disabled in the driving lanes at U.S. 212. Plows cannot work and they cannot plow the roads with heavy winds below zero temperatures and a lot of snow on the ground," MHP Trooper Bill Bullock said.

Trooper Bullock says the combination of fresh snow and high winds, made for near zero visibility.

He says Carbon County Sheriff's deputies, road crews and commissioners were assisting in trying to get the road reopen. Troopers were trying to help drivers get to where they needed to be, but there weren't a lot of options since side roads were just as bad

Around noon, U.S. 212 was re-opened, but the Carbon County Sheriff's Office is advising drivers to use extra caution because weather conditions are still dangerous.