McDonald's rolls out new Chocolate Shamrock Shake

By Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Participating McDonald's restaurants are rolling out five different variations of the Shamrock Shake next week.
    
Their McCafé menu will feature the original Shamrock Shake, a Chocolate Shamrock Shake, a Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappé, a Shamrock Hot Chocolate and a Shamrock Mocha.
    
The new Chocolate Shamrock Shake is just as it sounds: half a chocolate shake (on the bottom) and half a Shamrock Shake layered on top.
    
If the Chocolate Shamrock Shake sounds familiar, there's a reason. The drink has been a part of the chain's "secret menu," according to Consumerist . Before, customers could ask McDonald's workers to make a mint-chocolate version of the drink.
    
According to Brand Eating, McDonald's latest Shamrock beverages are already available in select locations. A wider roll-out is planned for Tuesday.

