McDonald's rolls out new Chocolate Shamrock Shake

McDonald's is touting a new french fry-centric utensil - the "frork" - as part of a campaign to promote its new line of burgers.

McDonald's is touting a new french fry-centric utensil - the "frork" - as part of a campaign to promote its new line of burgers.

Jimmy Kimmel says his newborn son is home and doing great after open-heart surgery. A tearful Kimmel turned his show's monologue Monday into an emotional recounting of the crisis with what Kimmel called a "happy ending." William John Kimmel, nicknamed Billy, was born 10 days ago with a heart defect. It was discovered just hours after Molly Kimmel gave birth to the couple's second child. Kimmel said a sonogram reveal...

Jimmy Kimmel says his newborn son is home and doing great after open-heart surgery. A tearful Kimmel turned his show's monologue Monday into an emotional recounting of the crisis with what Kimmel called a "happy ending." William John Kimmel, nicknamed Billy, was born 10 days ago with a heart defect. It was discovered just hours after Molly Kimmel gave birth to the couple's second child. Kimmel said a sonogram reveal...

Jimmy Kimmel says his newborn son is home and doing great after open-heart surgery. A tearful Kimmel turned his show's monologue Monday into an emotional recounting of the crisis with what Kimmel called a "happy ending." William John Kimmel, nicknamed Billy, was born 10 days ago with a heart defect. It was discovered just hours after Molly Kimmel gave birth to the couple's second child. Kimmel said a sonogram reveal...

Jimmy Kimmel says his newborn son is home and doing great after open-heart surgery. A tearful Kimmel turned his show's monologue Monday into an emotional recounting of the crisis with what Kimmel called a "happy ending." William John Kimmel, nicknamed Billy, was born 10 days ago with a heart defect. It was discovered just hours after Molly Kimmel gave birth to the couple's second child. Kimmel said a sonogram reveal...

Netflix is responding to critics of its new show "13 Reasons Why" by adding more warnings for viewers about graphic content.

Netflix is responding to critics of its new show "13 Reasons Why" by adding more warnings for viewers about graphic content.

Ryan Seacrest is becoming a regular on morning television, adding his name to Kelly Ripa's on the chat show "Live with Kelly." He was announced on Monday, a year after Michael Strahan exited the show for "Good Morning America." The way Strahan's departure was handled so annoyed Ripa that she skipped the show for two days in protest. She has worked with guest co-hosts like Jerry O'Connell, Fred Savage and Andy Cohen since then...