Patriots or Falcons? The animals decide - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

4-LEGGED FRIDAY

Patriots or Falcons? The animals decide

Posted: Updated:
WAKE UP MONTANA -

America is preparing for the biggest game of the year Sunday. Like every year, Americans turn to the animals for predictions of who will be the big winner. We take a look at the outlook of the game predicted by four-legged friends!

We're now only hours away from Sunday's big game, and bets are being placed in Vegas. New England Patriots or the Atlanta Falcons?

Watch the video to see which team comes out on top! 

  • Most Popular