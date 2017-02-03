Girl Scouts add new cookie to celebrate 100 years

Girl Scouts have been learning about supply and demand for an entire century.

The annual cookie sale is by far the largest fundraiser for troops across the country.

And, the sales do more than pay for camping trips.

Each girl learns essential life skills like business ethics, setting goals, and people skills.

To mark the centennial, there will be a new cookie for all to enjoy.

Kristi Osterlund with Girl Scouts USA in Billings says, "We're introducing a smore like cookie with a graham cracker crunch and chocolate with a marshmallow like filling. Those who have tried it like it. It's not exactly a smore but it's to the likeness of a smore.

If you'd like to sample one of the new cookies you can do so starting later this month.

Pre-orders are being taken now through February 19th.

Booth sales start March 24th.

You can learn more about the girl scouts and this year's cookie drive by clicking here.