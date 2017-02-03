Exclusive report this Sunday: First TV interview with the man who survived 2 grizzly attacks

It's the first weekend in May, which means that it is Free Comic Book day across the nation.
A new machine allows a sheep specialist to quickly take wool samples on site.
Montana State University held it’s spring commencement early Saturday morning and afternoon.
Vice President Mike Pence plans to travel to Montana next week to campaign for a Republican congressional candidate running in a special election.
Scientists are meeting in Cody for the first High Elevation Archaeology Symposium. They’re trying to coordinate their research in a race against time. In 2015, ecologist Jim Halfpenny noticed bare ground where he had seen snow caves near the Beartooth Highway all his life. Snow fields that had been on the mountain landscape for centuries had melted.
Donald Trump Jr. will make a return trip to Montana to stump for Republican congressional candidate Greg Gianforte.
Gov. Steve Bullock has signed a bill that would widen the availability of naloxone, a drug that counteracts the effects of a heroin overdose.
You may not have heard of Mummy Cave near Cody, but it is a very famous archeological site. Researchers from Britain and Meeteetse are re-examining the artifacts that were unearthed there more than 50 years ago. In the mid 60’s, archeologists found the remains of a human in a bluff shelter in the Shoshone National Forest near Yellowstone. The mummy, as they called it, is estimated to be about 1,000 years old. The excavation also revealed artifacts left there for as lo...
Researchers will begin trapping grizzly and black bears Sunday in Yellowstone National Park.
With Montana lawmakers now adjourned, Gov. Steve Bullock faces a heap of bills to consider for his signature or vetoes.
