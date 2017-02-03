Rocky Mountain Women Pull off Upset of #11 MSU Northern - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Rocky Mountain Women Pull off Upset of #11 MSU Northern

The Rocky Mountain Battlin' Bears women's basketball team took another step forward to improve to 3-8 in the Frontier Conference by upsetting #11 MSU Northern 73-57. The win pulls the Battlin' Bear women within eight games of #2 Lewis-Clark State College for the Frontier Conference standings.

The MSU Northern men got a road victory over the Battlin Bears with a 66-61 victory, as the Battlin' Bears fall to 4-7 in the Frontier Conference. The Lights were up as much as 17 points, before Rocky pulled within three in the final minutes, but the Battlin' Bears ran out of steam as the comeback fell short. 

Rocky will host the University of Great Falls in a double header on Saturday.

