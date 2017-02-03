Billings High School Basketball Scores and Highlights 2-2

Anaconda 75, St. Ignatius 56
et 54, Harlowton 38
Jordan 91, Custer-Hysham 55
Kalispell Glacier 57, Kalispell Flathead 41
Laurel 64, Miles City 32
Manhattan 65, Whitehall 60
Missoula Hellgate 58, Helena Capital 38
Plenty Coups 120, Northern Cheyenne 68
Polson 86, Eureka 47
Poplar 61, Lustre Christian 44
Power 53, Cascade 39
Sidney 48, Glendive 31
Wibaux 58, Beach, N.D. 56
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Anaconda 43, St. Ignatius 39
Box Elder 73, Big Sandy 33
Centerville 53, Foothills Christian 36
Columbia Falls 63, Bigfork 21
Columbus 42, Huntley Project 40
Frenchtown 48, Hamilton 32
Glasgow 60, Harlem 43
Hardin 61, Billings Central 53
Helena 64, Missoula Big Sky 30
Helena Capital 64, Missoula Hellgate 25
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 53, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 37
Jefferson (Boulder) 43, Ennis 42
Joliet 29, Harlowton 25
Jordan 49, Custer-Hysham 32
Kalispell Glacier 40, Kalispell Flathead 34
Laurel 56, Miles City 46
Polson 59, Eureka 46
Poplar 59, Lustre Christian 23
Power 44, Cascade 37
Roy-Winifred 58, Dodson 25
