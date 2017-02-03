Billings High School Basketball Scores and Highlights 2-2 - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Billings High School Basketball Scores and Highlights 2-2

Anaconda 75, St. Ignatius 56
et 54, Harlowton 38
 
Jordan 91, Custer-Hysham 55
 
Kalispell Glacier 57, Kalispell Flathead 41
 
Laurel 64, Miles City 32
 
Manhattan 65, Whitehall 60
 
Missoula Hellgate 58, Helena Capital 38
 
Plenty Coups 120, Northern Cheyenne 68
 
Polson 86, Eureka 47
 
Poplar 61, Lustre Christian 44
 
Power 53, Cascade 39
 
Sidney 48, Glendive 31
 
Wibaux 58, Beach, N.D. 56
 
GIRLS BASKETBALL 
Anaconda 43, St. Ignatius 39
 
Box Elder 73, Big Sandy 33
 
Centerville 53, Foothills Christian 36
 
Columbia Falls 63, Bigfork 21
 
Columbus 42, Huntley Project 40
 
Frenchtown 48, Hamilton 32
 
Glasgow 60, Harlem 43
 
Hardin 61, Billings Central 53
 
Helena 64, Missoula Big Sky 30
 
Helena Capital 64, Missoula Hellgate 25
 
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 53, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 37
 
Jefferson (Boulder) 43, Ennis 42
 
Joliet 29, Harlowton 25
 
Jordan 49, Custer-Hysham 32
 
Kalispell Glacier 40, Kalispell Flathead 34
 
Laurel 56, Miles City 46
 
Polson 59, Eureka 46
 
Poplar 59, Lustre Christian 23
 
Power 44, Cascade 37
 
Roy-Winifred 58, Dodson 25    
