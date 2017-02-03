Billings High School Basketball Scores and Highlights 2-2

Anaconda 75, St. Ignatius 56

et 54, Harlowton 38



Jordan 91, Custer-Hysham 55



Kalispell Glacier 57, Kalispell Flathead 41



Laurel 64, Miles City 32



Manhattan 65, Whitehall 60



Missoula Hellgate 58, Helena Capital 38



Plenty Coups 120, Northern Cheyenne 68



Polson 86, Eureka 47



Poplar 61, Lustre Christian 44



Power 53, Cascade 39



Sidney 48, Glendive 31



Wibaux 58, Beach, N.D. 56



GIRLS BASKETBALL

Anaconda 43, St. Ignatius 39



Box Elder 73, Big Sandy 33



Centerville 53, Foothills Christian 36



Columbia Falls 63, Bigfork 21



Columbus 42, Huntley Project 40



Frenchtown 48, Hamilton 32



Glasgow 60, Harlem 43



Hardin 61, Billings Central 53



Helena 64, Missoula Big Sky 30



Helena Capital 64, Missoula Hellgate 25



Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 53, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 37



Jefferson (Boulder) 43, Ennis 42



Joliet 29, Harlowton 25



Jordan 49, Custer-Hysham 32



Kalispell Glacier 40, Kalispell Flathead 34



Laurel 56, Miles City 46



Polson 59, Eureka 46



Poplar 59, Lustre Christian 23



Power 44, Cascade 37



Roy-Winifred 58, Dodson 25

Bigfork 61, Columbia Falls 48



Billings Central 55, Hardin 49



Centerville 62, Foothills Christian 55



Corvallis 46, Stevensville 43



Deer Lodge 48, Ronan 33



Denton-Geyser-Stanford 64, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 48



Ennis 55, Jefferson (Boulder) 53



Glasgow 49, Harlem 38



Hamilton 45, Frenchtown 43



Helena 59, Missoula Big Sky 53



Huntley Project 37, Columbus 33



Joliet 54, Harlowton 38



Jordan 91, Custer-Hysham 55



Kalispell Glacier 57, Kalispell Flathead 41



Laurel 64, Miles City 32



Manhattan 65, Whitehall 60



Missoula Hellgate 58, Helena Capital 38



Plenty Coups 120, Northern Cheyenne 68



Polson 86, Eureka 47



Poplar 61, Lustre Christian 44



Power 53, Cascade 39



Sidney 48, Glendive 31



Wibaux 58, Beach, N.D. 56



GIRLS BASKETBALL

Anaconda 43, St. Ignatius 39



Box Elder 73, Big Sandy 33



Centerville 53, Foothills Christian 36



Columbia Falls 63, Bigfork 21



Columbus 42, Huntley Project 40



Frenchtown 48, Hamilton 32



Glasgow 60, Harlem 43



Hardin 61, Billings Central 53



Helena 64, Missoula Big Sky 30



Helena Capital 64, Missoula Hellgate 25



Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 53, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 37



Jefferson (Boulder) 43, Ennis 42



Joliet 29, Harlowton 25



Jordan 49, Custer-Hysham 32



Kalispell Glacier 40, Kalispell Flathead 34



Laurel 56, Miles City 46



Polson 59, Eureka 46



Poplar 59, Lustre Christian 23



Power 44, Cascade 37



Roy-Winifred 58, Dodson 25

