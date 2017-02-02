Melt Hate campaign fights intolerance

Billings Police is asking for help locating a missing person. In a news release, Sgt. Shane Winden said Steven Douglas Nelson was last seen on May 5th at about 1 pm.
The U.S. Senate passed a resolution two days ago to make May 5, 2017, a National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Native Women and Girls.
Garth fans are coming from miles around for this five-show-run. Fan Dustin Brenner said he scored some orchestra seats.
A 5th grader at Poly Drive Elementary got a big surprise this week in the form of a t-shirt.
If you're looking for children's items you might want to check out the Mothers of Multiples Garage Sale at MetraPark.
Vice President Mike Pence plans to travel to Montana next week to campaign for a Republican congressional candidate running in a special election.
Riverside Middle School teacher Katy Lefler is someone who knows what it feels like to hear the words "you have skin cancer."
Since the creation of the good neighbor agreement in 2000, Montanans have had the opportunity to play a role in Stillwater Mines' decision making.
MetraPark representatives have a few reminders for those wanting to purchase Garth Brooks tickets which go on sale Friday.
We are finding, at least by the responses we've received, some people are not happy with the passage of the bill.
Track meets always bring exciting elements, but Saturday's track meet was especially exciting for Helena High's Trey Tintinger as he broke a world record.
One of music's best entertainers, Garth Brooks, is coming to Billings for the first time in 19 years.
