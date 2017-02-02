Melt Hate campaign fights intolerance

Melt Hate, that's the name of a new campaign launched by a professor at Rocky Mountain College. The campaign is all about fighting intolerance. Dr. Aaron Rosen, who's teaches Religious Thought at Rocky Mountain College, says Montana has the best blank canvas in the world.

On Thursday students spent time writing biblical messages in the snow with bio-friendly food dye. Rosen tells KULR-8 that Montana cares about diversity too, it's not just a coastal issue or big city problem.

"I didn't want to have a specific message that said this was denominational or that this was partisan in some way because I think this immigration ban that's been announced by the president introduces a human rights issue. The most important thing to remember is that we contest hate and we remedy this real imbalance of empathy."

Rosen points out Billings has a profound record of battling hatred where ever it exists. He's hoping his Melt Hate campaign spreads all across the Treasure State.