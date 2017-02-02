Attorney: Defendant in double-slaying was taking 'spice' - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Attorney: Defendant in double-slaying was taking 'spice'

By Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A defense attorney says a 19-year-old Wyoming man charged in a double slaying on Montana's Crow Reservation had been taking a drug that can cause psychotic episodes prior to his arrest.
    
Jesus Deniz Mendoza of Worland faces a March 27 trial after pleading not guilty in the shooting deaths of Jason and Tana Shane near Pryor.
    
Federal Defender David Merchant said in a court filing that evidence suggests Mendoza ingested "a considerable amount" of the synthetic drug spice before his arrest in the July 2015 killings. He was arrested 2 ½ hours after the killings.
    
The defense plans to introduce testimony from Penn State University researcher Antolin Llorente saying spice can cause psychotic episodes and delusions.
    
Mendoza has said he will rely on an insanity defense at trial. Merchant says Mendoza previously was diagnosed with schizophrenia, depression and post-traumatic syndrome.

