Montana Senate endorses anti-Sharia law bill

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Montana Senate has given initial approval to bill to prevent state judges from applying foreign laws in their courtrooms.



The measure passed 28-21 Thursday, and must pass a final vote before being transmitted to the House.



The bill by Republican Sen. Keith Regier of Kalispell does not mention Sharia law, which is used in some parts of the Islamic world, but that has been the main topic in debate over the measure.



Democratic Sen. Diane Sands of Missoula said earlier this week the bill addresses a problem that doesn't exist in Montana, and it only creates dissension among citizens.



Republican Sen. Jennifer Fielder of Thompson Falls says the bill is important because "sometimes judges don't know the laws very well" and get confused.



Similar bills are being considered by lawmakers several states, including Idaho, Arkansas, Kentucky and Oregon.

