Bacon shortage?! Kind of, sort of, not really.

You soon could be paying more for that delicious breakfast staple. That's because frozen pork belly reserves are down.

According to the USDA, December 2016's pork belly reserves totaled 17.8 million pounds, almost 36 million pounds less than the year before, and the lowest level in 50 years.

The Ohio Pork Council says bacon is so popular, many farmers across the country can't keep up with demand and are having to work even harder to supply Americans. In addition, pork belly prices rose 20 percent last month, which is what could cause a bacon price increase.

The council says there's no real reason to be concerned. America isn't actually running out of bacon, reserves are just lower.

They did, however, create a website, baconshortage.com, to warn Americans about possible impending doom and share those USDA statistics.

Wake Up Montana called the Montana Pork Producers Council yesterday, who referred us to the Ohio Pork Council.

The organization did not respond immediately, but emailed us a statement this morning:

"“Media reports have inaccurately implied that our organization was suggesting that there is

actually a shortage of bacon. Those media accounts ignored the statement from our President

that there is not a shortage of bacon. While we have no ability to predict supplies or prices of

bacon, Ohio farmers will continue to work hard to ensure consumers receive the products they

crave.”

2Js Fresh Market in Great Falls says they have seen a 15 percent price increase in bacon in their store over the past couple of years, simply because bacon has become so popular.

“Bacon is almost like burger," said grocery manager Dawnette Percival. "People want it and they’ll buy it no matter what the price.”

Customers agree.

“Oh my gosh, it’s crunchy," said shopper Amelia Jarvis. "Oh my gosh, it’s just good, it has a great flavor.”

Jarvis says even if America ever were to run out of bacon, she's not worried, because her family buys a few pigs every year from a family friend.

According to the USDA, Montana is the 23rd largest pig and hog producer in the country.