Billings Carmike Cinemas offering free popcorn, other deals this weekend

By KULR-8 News Staff
BILLINGS, Mont. -

This weekend may be a good time for you to head to the theater.

AMC Theaters is providing some deals at their newly acquired Carmike locations.

AMC representatives say you can get a free small popcorn at the Carmike locations in Billings, Feb. 3-5. Some snacks will also be discounted this weekend.

On Friday you can get a $2 hot dog. Saturday you can get a $2 candy, and on Sunday you can get a $2 frozen drink.
     
The AMC-Carmike transaction closed near the end of 2016.

