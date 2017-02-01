Sleeping Beauty at the ABT

Direct from Russia comes the delightful fairy tale Sleeping Beauty! Performed by The Russian National Ballet Theatre. This is the perfect show for the entire family to enjoy!
Send us a picture of your little Princess or Prince at promotions@kulr.com and you could win a pair of tickets to the February 14th showing of Sleeping Beauty at the Alberta Bair Theater, Billings! Register today! Also include your name, your child's name & age and a valid phone number for us to call. All entries that DO NOT include this information will be void and not eligible to win. Winners will be selected on 2/10/17.
The Russian National Ballet Theatre was founded in Moscow during the transitional period of Perestroika in the late 1980s, when many of the great dancers and choreographers of the Soviet Union's ballet institutions were exercising their new-found creative freedom by starting new, vibrant companies dedicated not only to the timeless tradition of classical Russian Ballet but to invigorate this tradition as the Russians began to accept new developments in the dance from around the world.
Want to purchase tickets? Visit the Alberta Bair Theater box office (2801 3rd Avenue North, Billings), go to AlbertaBairTheater.org or call 406-256-6052 for seating availability and pricing information today!
RULES:
Winners will be called on the day assigned to this giveaway. Limit one entry per person. No purchase necessary. Legal residents of the 50 United States (or D.C). Void where prohibited. Terms and conditions may apply. Promotion runs through 2/10/17. Winners must pick-up prizes at the KULR-8 business office (2045 Overland Ave. Billings, MT) between the hours of 8am and 5pm Monday-Friday. Tickets provided by The Alberta Bair Theater.
