Harsh winter impacting Wyoming wildlife - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Harsh winter impacting Wyoming wildlife

Posted: Updated:
CODY, Wyo. -

Unusually harsh winter weather in Northwest Wyoming has iced roads for weeks, trapped snowplows in sub-zero temperatures for hours, and now may be killed elk, deer, and bighorn sheep between Cody and Yellowstone. Some people are reportedly feeding the animals, but Wyoming’s Game and Fish biologists say they may not be helping them.

The Shoshone National Forest, between Cody and Yellowstone, is well known for its winter herds of bighorn sheep. They are often found near, or on the highway.  

In recent years, large herds of elk were also visible roadside in Wapiti Valley and the forest, spring, fall and winter. But, this winter, there seems to be very few elk and sheep near the road. Where are they? Wyoming’s Game and Fish Habitat biologist says the weather may have something to do with it.

Jerry Altermatt said, “Animals always try to find areas in the winter that have less snow, and that aren’t as cold. And so a valley bottom is going to have colder temperatures for sure because colder temperatures because that cold air settles down low…”

He pointed out the valleys also have deeper snowpack. Altermatt is not surprised that people who live on the hillsides of Wapiti Valley are reporting more elk in their neighborhoods.

He said, “So, when you get up on the south facing slopes and ridges that are exposed to wind…you’re going to find areas that have less snow, even though they’re higher up.”

Altermatt said he’s heard reports of large herds of pronghorn in the Big Horn Basin east of Cody, with hundreds gathering near Burlington.

Altermatt said this has been a historically challenging winter for wildlife. He said the snowfall in Cody probably made records, and  “…in December it was eight degrees colder than average. In January, it was 11 degrees colder.”

He said the extreme cold depletes the calories in fat reserves that are supposed to carry ungulates through the winter months, and the deep snow makes it hard to find food. Does that mean a lot of animals will die this winter?

Altermatt said it depends, “If the conditions moderate we could see losses that really aren’t that significant. If conditions remain the way they have been, it could get pretty ugly.”

Yet, Wyoming’s Game and Fish Department discourages people from feeding the animals…especially deer. Altermatt said their digestive system can’t handle handouts from humans.

He explained, “They lack the bacteria in their stomachs to digest that food. And you may see an animal that has been fed very good food, alfalfa hay, that can actually die of malnutrition with a full stomach.”

Altermatt said animals that gather in one place to be fed can also spread disease. Chronic Wasting Disease, or CWD, concerns biologists. It has been discovered in and near Cody recently.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Sturgis kicks off in South Dakota

    Sturgis kicks off in South Dakota

    Sunday, August 6 2017 12:42 AM EDT2017-08-06 04:42:18 GMT

    The 77th annual sturgis motorcycle rally is underway in the Black Hills of Western South Dakota.  

    The 77th annual sturgis motorcycle rally is underway in the Black Hills of Western South Dakota.  

  • Chairman Not Afraid calls incident "mass shooting" related to methamphetamine

    Chairman Not Afraid calls incident "mass shooting" related to methamphetamine

    Saturday, August 5 2017 11:30 PM EDT2017-08-06 03:30:45 GMT

    Saturday, there are three confirmed deaths and two injuries after a meth-related shooting in Lodge Grass Montana on the Crow Indian Reservation. 

    Saturday, there are three confirmed deaths and two injuries after a meth-related shooting in Lodge Grass Montana on the Crow Indian Reservation. 

  • Billing's Biggest Backpack Giveaway gives away 1,000 backpacks

    Billing's Biggest Backpack Giveaway gives away 1,000 backpacks

    Saturday, August 5 2017 8:16 PM EDT2017-08-06 00:16:39 GMT
    Hundreds came out to Rimrock GMC Saturday to walk away with some new "school swag." Connoisseur Media and Rimrock GMC teamed up to bring Billings the Biggest Backpack Giveaway. 1,000 new backpacks were given away, as well as new school supplies.  The event is a way to make sure kids are headed back to school with all the supplies they need.
    Hundreds came out to Rimrock GMC Saturday to walk away with some new "school swag." Connoisseur Media and Rimrock GMC teamed up to bring Billings the Biggest Backpack Giveaway. 1,000 new backpacks were given away, as well as new school supplies.  The event is a way to make sure kids are headed back to school with all the supplies they need.
    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Chairman Not Afraid calls incident "mass shooting" related to methamphetamine

    Chairman Not Afraid calls incident "mass shooting" related to methamphetamine

    Saturday, August 5 2017 11:30 PM EDT2017-08-06 03:30:45 GMT

    Saturday, there are three confirmed deaths and two injuries after a meth-related shooting in Lodge Grass Montana on the Crow Indian Reservation. 

    Saturday, there are three confirmed deaths and two injuries after a meth-related shooting in Lodge Grass Montana on the Crow Indian Reservation. 

  • Actor Kevin Costner looking for Montana TV stars

    Actor Kevin Costner looking for Montana TV stars

    Friday, August 4 2017 3:42 PM EDT2017-08-04 19:42:55 GMT

    If you've always wanted to be on the silver screen now is your chance to make it happen. A  new TV series called "Yellowstone" is looking for extras. 

    If you've always wanted to be on the silver screen now is your chance to make it happen. A  new TV series called "Yellowstone" is looking for extras. 

  • 3 confirmed dead, 2 injured in shooting on Crow Indian Reservation

    3 confirmed dead, 2 injured in shooting on Crow Indian Reservation

    Saturday, August 5 2017 8:02 PM EDT2017-08-06 00:02:43 GMT

    A shooting took place in Lodge Grass on the Crow Indian Reservation Friday night. Saturday, there are three confirmed deaths in this shooting. 

    A shooting took place in Lodge Grass on the Crow Indian Reservation Friday night. Saturday, there are three confirmed deaths in this shooting. 

  • 2 killed in rollover crash in north-central Montana

    2 killed in rollover crash in north-central Montana

    Saturday, August 5 2017 5:29 PM EDT2017-08-05 21:29:25 GMT
    HAVRE, Mont. (AP) - Two people were killed and another was injured in a fiery rollover crash in north-central Montana.      The Montana Highway Patrol says the crash happened early Saturday on a secondary highway near Havre.      A 20-year-old Havre man was driving a Mini Cooper southbound between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. when it went off the road, struck an embankment, overturned and caught fire.      The driver and a 20-year-old woman from Harle...
    HAVRE, Mont. (AP) - Two people were killed and another was injured in a fiery rollover crash in north-central Montana.      The Montana Highway Patrol says the crash happened early Saturday on a secondary highway near Havre.      A 20-year-old Havre man was driving a Mini Cooper southbound between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. when it went off the road, struck an embankment, overturned and caught fire.      The driver and a 20-year-old woman from Harle...

  • Police investigate shooting in Billings Heights

    Police investigate shooting in Billings Heights

    Saturday, August 5 2017 11:42 AM EDT2017-08-05 15:42:42 GMT

    One man is dead as the result of a self inflicted gunshot wound after police were called to a home on the 1200 block of Peony Drive in the Billings Heights Saturday morning. 

    One man is dead as the result of a self inflicted gunshot wound after police were called to a home on the 1200 block of Peony Drive in the Billings Heights Saturday morning. 

  • BIA confirms shooting, emergency curfew imposed for all Crow Reservation residents

    BIA confirms shooting, emergency curfew imposed for all Crow Reservation residents

    Saturday, August 5 2017 2:05 AM EDT2017-08-05 06:05:55 GMT

    A notice of an emergency curfew is in effect for all residents of Crow Reservation tonight after what is being called a major incident that law enforcement is actively investigating in Lodge Grass.

    A notice of an emergency curfew is in effect for all residents of Crow Reservation tonight after what is being called a major incident that law enforcement is actively investigating in Lodge Grass.

  • Famous two-legged boxer found after rollover crash near Yellowstone

    Famous two-legged boxer found after rollover crash near Yellowstone

    Saturday, August 5 2017 8:08 PM EDT2017-08-06 00:08:45 GMT

    One family is asking for help finding their dog after a tragic car accident.  

    One family is asking for help finding their dog after a tragic car accident.  

  • Montana native makes it big

    Montana native makes it big

    Friday, August 4 2017 9:23 PM EDT2017-08-05 01:23:06 GMT

    Crow man and Apsáalooke rapper, Supaman, took a stand for his people and it paid off. His song with Taboo "Stand Up" has been nominated for Best Fight Against the System award at the MTV Video Music Awards this year. In this song, he speaks in his native tongue asking everyone to stand up for water and the environment in response to the Dakota Access Pipeline. The song came during the time of the protests at Standing Rock allowing it to be nominated for fighting...

    Crow man and Apsáalooke rapper, Supaman, took a stand for his people and it paid off. His song with Taboo "Stand Up" has been nominated for Best Fight Against the System award at the MTV Video Music Awards this year. In this song, he speaks in his native tongue asking everyone to stand up for water and the environment in response to the Dakota Access Pipeline. The song came during the time of the protests at Standing Rock allowing it to be nominated for fighting...