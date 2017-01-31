ZooMontana grizzly finally makes a tentative pick

It took a second try but we have a selection for the big game.

ZooMontana grizzly, Ozzy, finally made his prediction for Sunday's game. He chose the New England Patriots.

You may remember on Tuesday, Ozzy didn't seem all that interested in making a pick this year. After walking up to the two cakes labeled New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons, the 680 pound bear simply flipped over the table top.

ZooMontana employees say Ozzy was overwhelmed with all of the fresh snow on Tuesday and the prediction was rescheduled for Wednesday morning.

For Wednesday's attempt the two banana cakes with peanut butter frosting were placed closer to his den.

ZooMontana staff say he approached the cakes sniffed them and walked away. He came back and ultimately took a small bite out of the patriots cake.

Ozzy has been accurate three out of four times, so he has a great record.

