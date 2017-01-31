Tumbleweed hosts event for Human Trafficking Awareness Month

It's a startling statistic. Tumbleweed board members say one in three teens will be lured into prostitution within 48 hours of running away.

In this Human Trafficking Awareness Month, the agency is helping to educate members of the community by hosting a discussion.

According to Tumbleweed's Executive Director, Erika Willis, community awareness is the number one way to fight human trafficking.

Dozens gathered at tumbleweed to be a part of the human trafficking epidemic solution. Members of the panel included special agents, victim specialists, members of the tumbleweed program and more.

During the discussion, the panel says if there were enough funds, they could have a human trafficking case come out of billings daily, and into federal court.

"But as we do more awareness and more outreach to other folks in our community we are seeing it as a larger issue and hoping to tackle it as a community rather than just as one organization,"Tumbleweed human trafficking programmer, Georgia Cady said.

KULR-8 also asked about the pipeline that's being built across baker and if that'll bring in more human trafficking. Cady says they'll expand their resources, in case it does.