Tumbleweed hosts event for Human Trafficking Awareness Month - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Tumbleweed hosts event for Human Trafficking Awareness Month

Posted: Updated:
BILLINGS, Mont. -

It's a startling statistic. Tumbleweed board members say one in three teens will be lured into prostitution within 48 hours of running away.

In this Human Trafficking Awareness Month, the agency is helping to educate members of the community by hosting a discussion.

According to Tumbleweed's Executive Director, Erika Willis, community awareness is the number one way to fight human trafficking.

Dozens gathered at tumbleweed to be a part of  the human trafficking epidemic solution. Members of the panel included special agents, victim specialists, members of the tumbleweed program and more.

During the discussion, the panel says if there were enough funds, they could have a human trafficking case come out of billings daily, and into federal court.

"But as we do more awareness and more outreach to other folks in our community we are seeing it as a larger issue and hoping to tackle it as a community rather than just as one organization,"Tumbleweed human trafficking programmer, Georgia Cady said.

KULR-8 also asked about the pipeline that's being built across baker and if that'll bring in more human trafficking. Cady says they'll expand their resources, in case it does.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Sturgis kicks off in South Dakota

    Sturgis kicks off in South Dakota

    Sunday, August 6 2017 12:42 AM EDT2017-08-06 04:42:18 GMT

    The 77th annual sturgis motorcycle rally is underway in the Black Hills of Western South Dakota.  

    The 77th annual sturgis motorcycle rally is underway in the Black Hills of Western South Dakota.  

  • Chairman Not Afraid calls incident "mass shooting" related to methamphetamine

    Chairman Not Afraid calls incident "mass shooting" related to methamphetamine

    Saturday, August 5 2017 11:30 PM EDT2017-08-06 03:30:45 GMT

    Saturday, there are three confirmed deaths and two injuries after a meth-related shooting in Lodge Grass Montana on the Crow Indian Reservation. 

    Saturday, there are three confirmed deaths and two injuries after a meth-related shooting in Lodge Grass Montana on the Crow Indian Reservation. 

  • Billing's Biggest Backpack Giveaway gives away 1,000 backpacks

    Billing's Biggest Backpack Giveaway gives away 1,000 backpacks

    Saturday, August 5 2017 8:16 PM EDT2017-08-06 00:16:39 GMT
    Hundreds came out to Rimrock GMC Saturday to walk away with some new "school swag." Connoisseur Media and Rimrock GMC teamed up to bring Billings the Biggest Backpack Giveaway. 1,000 new backpacks were given away, as well as new school supplies.  The event is a way to make sure kids are headed back to school with all the supplies they need.
    Hundreds came out to Rimrock GMC Saturday to walk away with some new "school swag." Connoisseur Media and Rimrock GMC teamed up to bring Billings the Biggest Backpack Giveaway. 1,000 new backpacks were given away, as well as new school supplies.  The event is a way to make sure kids are headed back to school with all the supplies they need.
    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Chairman Not Afraid calls incident "mass shooting" related to methamphetamine

    Chairman Not Afraid calls incident "mass shooting" related to methamphetamine

    Saturday, August 5 2017 11:30 PM EDT2017-08-06 03:30:45 GMT

    Saturday, there are three confirmed deaths and two injuries after a meth-related shooting in Lodge Grass Montana on the Crow Indian Reservation. 

    Saturday, there are three confirmed deaths and two injuries after a meth-related shooting in Lodge Grass Montana on the Crow Indian Reservation. 

  • Actor Kevin Costner looking for Montana TV stars

    Actor Kevin Costner looking for Montana TV stars

    Friday, August 4 2017 3:42 PM EDT2017-08-04 19:42:55 GMT

    If you've always wanted to be on the silver screen now is your chance to make it happen. A  new TV series called "Yellowstone" is looking for extras. 

    If you've always wanted to be on the silver screen now is your chance to make it happen. A  new TV series called "Yellowstone" is looking for extras. 

  • 3 confirmed dead, 2 injured in shooting on Crow Indian Reservation

    3 confirmed dead, 2 injured in shooting on Crow Indian Reservation

    Saturday, August 5 2017 8:02 PM EDT2017-08-06 00:02:43 GMT

    A shooting took place in Lodge Grass on the Crow Indian Reservation Friday night. Saturday, there are three confirmed deaths in this shooting. 

    A shooting took place in Lodge Grass on the Crow Indian Reservation Friday night. Saturday, there are three confirmed deaths in this shooting. 

  • 2 killed in rollover crash in north-central Montana

    2 killed in rollover crash in north-central Montana

    Saturday, August 5 2017 5:29 PM EDT2017-08-05 21:29:25 GMT
    HAVRE, Mont. (AP) - Two people were killed and another was injured in a fiery rollover crash in north-central Montana.      The Montana Highway Patrol says the crash happened early Saturday on a secondary highway near Havre.      A 20-year-old Havre man was driving a Mini Cooper southbound between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. when it went off the road, struck an embankment, overturned and caught fire.      The driver and a 20-year-old woman from Harle...
    HAVRE, Mont. (AP) - Two people were killed and another was injured in a fiery rollover crash in north-central Montana.      The Montana Highway Patrol says the crash happened early Saturday on a secondary highway near Havre.      A 20-year-old Havre man was driving a Mini Cooper southbound between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. when it went off the road, struck an embankment, overturned and caught fire.      The driver and a 20-year-old woman from Harle...

  • BIA confirms shooting, emergency curfew imposed for all Crow Reservation residents

    BIA confirms shooting, emergency curfew imposed for all Crow Reservation residents

    Saturday, August 5 2017 2:05 AM EDT2017-08-05 06:05:55 GMT

    A notice of an emergency curfew is in effect for all residents of Crow Reservation tonight after what is being called a major incident that law enforcement is actively investigating in Lodge Grass.

    A notice of an emergency curfew is in effect for all residents of Crow Reservation tonight after what is being called a major incident that law enforcement is actively investigating in Lodge Grass.

  • Police investigate shooting in Billings Heights

    Police investigate shooting in Billings Heights

    Saturday, August 5 2017 11:42 AM EDT2017-08-05 15:42:42 GMT

    One man is dead as the result of a self inflicted gunshot wound after police were called to a home on the 1200 block of Peony Drive in the Billings Heights Saturday morning. 

    One man is dead as the result of a self inflicted gunshot wound after police were called to a home on the 1200 block of Peony Drive in the Billings Heights Saturday morning. 

  • Montana native makes it big

    Montana native makes it big

    Friday, August 4 2017 9:23 PM EDT2017-08-05 01:23:06 GMT

    Crow man and Apsáalooke rapper, Supaman, took a stand for his people and it paid off. His song with Taboo "Stand Up" has been nominated for Best Fight Against the System award at the MTV Video Music Awards this year. In this song, he speaks in his native tongue asking everyone to stand up for water and the environment in response to the Dakota Access Pipeline. The song came during the time of the protests at Standing Rock allowing it to be nominated for fighting...

    Crow man and Apsáalooke rapper, Supaman, took a stand for his people and it paid off. His song with Taboo "Stand Up" has been nominated for Best Fight Against the System award at the MTV Video Music Awards this year. In this song, he speaks in his native tongue asking everyone to stand up for water and the environment in response to the Dakota Access Pipeline. The song came during the time of the protests at Standing Rock allowing it to be nominated for fighting...

  • Famous two-legged boxer found after rollover crash near Yellowstone

    Famous two-legged boxer found after rollover crash near Yellowstone

    Saturday, August 5 2017 8:08 PM EDT2017-08-06 00:08:45 GMT

    One family is asking for help finding their dog after a tragic car accident.  

    One family is asking for help finding their dog after a tragic car accident.  