Libby woman's death being investigated as homicide

Saturday, there are three confirmed deaths and two injuries after a meth-related shooting in Lodge Grass Montana on the Crow Indian Reservation.

Saturday, there are three confirmed deaths and two injuries after a meth-related shooting in Lodge Grass Montana on the Crow Indian Reservation.

A shooting took place in Lodge Grass on the Crow Indian Reservation Friday night. Saturday, there are three confirmed deaths in this shooting.

A shooting took place in Lodge Grass on the Crow Indian Reservation Friday night. Saturday, there are three confirmed deaths in this shooting.

HAVRE, Mont. (AP) - Two people were killed and another was injured in a fiery rollover crash in north-central Montana. The Montana Highway Patrol says the crash happened early Saturday on a secondary highway near Havre. A 20-year-old Havre man was driving a Mini Cooper southbound between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. when it went off the road, struck an embankment, overturned and caught fire. The driver and a 20-year-old woman from Harle...