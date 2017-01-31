Libby woman's death being investigated as homicide

Saturday, there are three confirmed deaths and two injuries after a meth-related shooting in Lodge Grass Montana on the Crow Indian Reservation.
One family is asking for help finding their dog after a tragic car accident.
A shooting took place in Lodge Grass on the Crow Indian Reservation Friday night. Saturday, there are three confirmed deaths in this shooting.
A notice of an emergency curfew is in effect for all residents of Crow Reservation tonight after what is being called a major incident that law enforcement is actively investigating in Lodge Grass.
Millions of people come to Yellowstone National Park every summer to see wildlife, scenery, waterfalls, and geysers. But, people came to the area for thousands of years before it was a park to gather shiny black rocks. The road reconstruction project between Mammoth and Norris passes under that ancient rock bed. Part of the project will protect the stone cliff, and a historic exhibit below it.
Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in the shooting death of a Montana sheriff's deputy in May.
A Wyoming man is now secretary of the U.S. Navy. Richard Spencer was sworn in for the job Thursday in a ceremony at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.
A 24-year-old Missoula man was struck by a pickup truck and killed while walking near the Missoula City Cemetery.
Effective tonight at midnight until further notice, Cascade County is under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions.
