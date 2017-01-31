Billings police arrest suspect in reported credit union robbery

Billings police have arrested a man they say is a suspect in an armed robbery at a West End credit union.

Police say about 1 p.m. they received reports of an armed robbery at the Valley Federal Credit Union at 2955 Grand Avenue. The man left with an undisclosed amount of money. Police say they caught the suspect shortly after he left the credit union.

According to police, the FBI is also investigating the robbery. We will have more details as they become available.