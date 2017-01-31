VIDEO: Paralyzed dog gets around in wheelchair

Her name is Butterfly the rescue dog. She was pulled from a puppy mill and Tennessee and now works the registers at this pet supply store three to four days a week, greeting customers and eating treats. Lots of treats.

Owner Jane Wickler told KWWL News she believes butterfly was kicked from behind, dislodging her stomach, crushing her vertebrae and paralyzing her, all while a resident at a Tennessee puppy mill.

After hearing her story, Wickler traveled 1900 miles in 23 hours, rescuing Butterfly and getting her into a wheelchair.

