Watch ZooMontana grizzly make his big game pick

Who will win the big game this weekend?

ZooMontana grizzly bear, Ozzy, may know.

Tuesday morning, the 680 pound bear will make his prediction between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots.

Ozzy will choose between two banana cakes.

You can watch his prediction in person or online.

The big event happens at 10:20a.m. sharp.

Regular zoo admission applies. It's free for zoo members.

To watch it online click on the following link: http://www.zoomontana.org/plan-your-visit/bear-cam/

As for Ozzy's record, he's been right three out of four times.