Super 8 Plays of the Week 1/30

2017 University of Providence women's soccer recruiting class expected to see plenty of playing time this season.
Carroll College and MSU-Northern excited to start football season
Former New York Knicks and Houston Rockets head coach and current ESPN/ABC NBA Analyst Jeff Van Gundy will come to Carroll as a speaker at the annual men's basketball fundraising banquet.
We are now only weeks away from the beginning of the college football season here in the state of Montana.
"We should be one of the top groups in the Sun Belt, if not the top group. That is our expectation. The depth, really good. We should be at least two-deep, and then a couple guys that we can sprinkle into a three-deep."
"The Cougars are another team to watch in the loaded Pac-12 North. Mike Leach finally has some experience, and not just with Luke Falk, who has seemingly quarterbacked on the Palouse for decades."
Idaho will practice at night for the remainder of the week before changing things up heading into week two of fall camp. Matt Linehan, a Second Team All-Sun Belt selection in 2016, returns for his senior season looking to close out his collegiate career in style.
Gubrud broke the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision record for passing yards with 5,160 last season. In all, he broke three FCS records, seven Big Sky Conference marks and 18 EWU records.
The Idaho football team held its first practice of fall camp Tuesday evening, officially getting the 2017 season underway.
The matchup between the Cougars and the Hawks will be televised on ESPN3 and will be the second game of the tournament. The Wooden Legacy opens with Saint Mary's taking on Harvard at 1 p.m. on ESPNEWS.
Idaho returns a ton of talent from last year's squad that finished 9-4, including a huge win over Colorado State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. The Vandals, despite being one of four Sun Belt schools to win a bowl game in 2016, were picked to finish sixth in this year's coaches' poll.
Gubrud broke the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision record for passing yards with 5,160. In all, he broke three FCS records, seven Big Sky Conference marks and 18 EWU records. He finished with 48 touchdown passes and a Big Sky record of 5,766 yards of total offense.
Former Cougar and NFL standout Steve Gleason will receive Washington State University’s 2017 Regents’ Distinguished Alumnus Award, the university’s highest alumni honor, Aug. 10 on the Pullman campus.
