Super 8 Plays of the Week 1/30 - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Super 8 Plays of the Week 1/30

Posted: Updated:

Honorable Mention: Chaytawn Liam Fritzler gets the friendly bounce for the bucket.

Number 8: Montana's Michael Oguine goes baseline for the big time dunk as the Griz fall to Idaho.

Number 7: CMR's Deven Altenburg-Lasher had missed the entire wrestling season until this past week, where he got a pin over crosstown rival Easton Schupe.

Number 6: Billings Central's Chrishon Dixon drives inside, and gets a little bit of help from the West defense to get the assist in the Rams loss.

Number 5: Senior's Slade Cobb gets a pair of dunks versus West and Central.

Number 4: MSUB's Preston Beverly gets a big time slam versus Simon Fraser in the Yellowjackets win.

Number 3: Skyview's RayQuan Evans goes through a defender for a dunk versus Laurel in the Falcons win.

Number 2: Eastern Washington's Sir Washington gets the game tying three pointer at the buzzer to send the game to overtime versus Montana State, but the Cats get the win.

Number 1: Shepherd's Sierra Stahl gets a half court shot before the end of the first half versus Joliet.

  • College SportsMore>>

  • Argos Recruiting Class Will Help with Depth

    Argos Recruiting Class Will Help with Depth

    Thursday, August 3 2017 8:42 PM EDT2017-08-04 00:42:41 GMT

    2017 University of Providence women's soccer recruiting class expected to see plenty of playing time this season.

    2017 University of Providence women's soccer recruiting class expected to see plenty of playing time this season.

  • Griz Softball Coach Pinkerton Leaving for ISU

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 9:35 PM EDT2017-08-03 01:35:58 GMT
    Montana Sports Information-- Jamie Pinkerton, who needed just three seasons to take the Montana softball program from startup to champion, was announced as Iowa State’s new head coach on Wednesday morning. The 2016 and ’17 Big Sky Conference Coach of the Year, Pinkerton was an assistant at Iowa State for four years before being hired by Montana in August 2013. Iowa State, which lost its head coach nine days ago, began its pursuit of Pinkerton last week. “I ...
    Montana Sports Information-- Jamie Pinkerton, who needed just three seasons to take the Montana softball program from startup to champion, was announced as Iowa State’s new head coach on Wednesday morning. The 2016 and ’17 Big Sky Conference Coach of the Year, Pinkerton was an assistant at Iowa State for four years before being hired by Montana in August 2013. Iowa State, which lost its head coach nine days ago, began its pursuit of Pinkerton last week. “I ...

  • Frontier Conference Football Media Day Comes to Great Falls

    Frontier Conference Football Media Day Comes to Great Falls

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 11:44 PM EDT2017-08-02 03:44:41 GMT

    Carroll College and MSU-Northern excited to start football season

    Carroll College and MSU-Northern excited to start football season

    •   

  • College SportsCollegeMore>>

  • Vandals wrap up day 3 of fall camp

    Vandals wrap up day 3 of fall camp

    Vandals open up their season on SWX against Sacramento StateVandals open up their season on SWX against Sacramento State

    "We should be one of the top groups in the Sun Belt, if not the top group. That is our expectation. The depth, really good. We should be at least two-deep, and then a couple guys that we can sprinkle into a three-deep."

    "We should be one of the top groups in the Sun Belt, if not the top group. That is our expectation. The depth, really good. We should be at least two-deep, and then a couple guys that we can sprinkle into a three-deep."

  • WSU cracks ESPN's preseason Top 25

    WSU cracks ESPN's preseason Top 25

    WSU opens up their season on Sept. 2 against Montana StateWSU opens up their season on Sept. 2 against Montana State

    "The Cougars are another team to watch in the loaded Pac-12 North. Mike Leach finally has some experience, and not just with Luke Falk, who has seemingly quarterbacked on the Palouse for decades."

    "The Cougars are another team to watch in the loaded Pac-12 North. Mike Leach finally has some experience, and not just with Luke Falk, who has seemingly quarterbacked on the Palouse for decades."

  • Vandals wrap up second day of football practice

    Vandals wrap up second day of football practice

    Courtesy: Idaho AthleticsCourtesy: Idaho Athletics

    Idaho will practice at night for the remainder of the week before changing things up heading into week two of fall camp. Matt Linehan, a Second Team All-Sun Belt selection in 2016, returns for his senior season looking to close out his collegiate career in style. 

    Idaho will practice at night for the remainder of the week before changing things up heading into week two of fall camp. Matt Linehan, a Second Team All-Sun Belt selection in 2016, returns for his senior season looking to close out his collegiate career in style. 

    •   