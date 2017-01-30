Super 8 Plays of the Week 1/30

Honorable Mention: Chaytawn Liam Fritzler gets the friendly bounce for the bucket.

Number 8: Montana's Michael Oguine goes baseline for the big time dunk as the Griz fall to Idaho.

Number 7: CMR's Deven Altenburg-Lasher had missed the entire wrestling season until this past week, where he got a pin over crosstown rival Easton Schupe.

Number 6: Billings Central's Chrishon Dixon drives inside, and gets a little bit of help from the West defense to get the assist in the Rams loss.

Number 5: Senior's Slade Cobb gets a pair of dunks versus West and Central.

Number 4: MSUB's Preston Beverly gets a big time slam versus Simon Fraser in the Yellowjackets win.

Number 3: Skyview's RayQuan Evans goes through a defender for a dunk versus Laurel in the Falcons win.

Number 2: Eastern Washington's Sir Washington gets the game tying three pointer at the buzzer to send the game to overtime versus Montana State, but the Cats get the win.

Number 1: Shepherd's Sierra Stahl gets a half court shot before the end of the first half versus Joliet.