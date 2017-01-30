Colstrip cleanup measure runs into opposition

A notice of an emergency curfew is in effect for all residents of Crow Reservation tonight after what is being called a major incident that law enforcement is actively investigating in Lodge Grass.

A notice of an emergency curfew is in effect for all residents of Crow Reservation tonight after what is being called a major incident that law enforcement is actively investigating in Lodge Grass.

Millions of people come to Yellowstone National Park every summer to see wildlife, scenery, waterfalls, and geysers. But, people came to the area for thousands of years before it was a park to gather shiny black rocks. The road reconstruction project between Mammoth and Norris passes under that ancient rock bed. Part of the project will protect the stone cliff, and a historic exhibit below it.

Millions of people come to Yellowstone National Park every summer to see wildlife, scenery, waterfalls, and geysers. But, people came to the area for thousands of years before it was a park to gather shiny black rocks. The road reconstruction project between Mammoth and Norris passes under that ancient rock bed. Part of the project will protect the stone cliff, and a historic exhibit below it.

A Wyoming man is now secretary of the U.S. Navy. Richard Spencer was sworn in for the job Thursday in a ceremony at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.

A Wyoming man is now secretary of the U.S. Navy. Richard Spencer was sworn in for the job Thursday in a ceremony at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.

Lincoln, MT - U.S. Senator Jon Tester worked with Republicans and Democrats this week to pass seven bills through Senate. The seven bills, authored by Tester, help veterans get the care and benefits that they need, hire more firefighters to Montana, and help rural families connect with the world. All seven bills received unanimous support in the Senate this week. Two of those bills now go to President Trump's desk. The bills were as follows: VA Choice and Quality Emplo...