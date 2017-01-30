Guns bills advance in Wyoming House

A notice of an emergency curfew is in effect for all residents of Crow Reservation tonight after what is being called a major incident that law enforcement is actively investigating in Lodge Grass.

Millions of people come to Yellowstone National Park every summer to see wildlife, scenery, waterfalls, and geysers. But, people came to the area for thousands of years before it was a park to gather shiny black rocks. The road reconstruction project between Mammoth and Norris passes under that ancient rock bed. Part of the project will protect the stone cliff, and a historic exhibit below it.

A Wyoming man is now secretary of the U.S. Navy. Richard Spencer was sworn in for the job Thursday in a ceremony at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.

Wyoming ranks second in the nation both in the rate of workplace fatalities and the rate of older workers dying on the job, according to an Associated Press analysis of federal statistics.

Cody Wyoming will soon have a new museum. It is housed in one of the oldest structures in town. Tourists saw a field of American flags in Cody every June for the last few years. But, the flags were not just a patriotic display. This Field of Honor was created to raise money for Cody’s Heritage Museum at the 110 year old Demaris House downtown. The Vice President of the Cody Heritage Museum Board, Lynn Houze explained, “The very first meeting happened in January of 2...