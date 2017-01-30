How will Real ID impact you?

Starting today, a Montana ID alone won’t get you access to some federal facilities, including Malmstrom Air Force Base. Instead, you'll need a federally approved form of identification, like a passport.

But Malmstrom officials say they're fully prepared for Real ID to take effect - and have been for months now.

They say they're not worried about Real ID affecting their normal operations. They’ve been working with vendors to ensure workers don't have trouble getting on base.

If you don't have a military ID or a compliant ID from a different state, you'll need to plan ahead.

“If you have a proper ID, you can get on unescorted," said Kevin D. King with the 341st Security Forces Squadron "If you do not have a proper ID, then you will have to have a sponsor and the sponsor will have to escort you onto the installation, meaning they’ll have to remain with you the entire time they’re on the installation.”

The good news: you’ll still be able to access federal courthouses across the state with Montana licenses and IDs, according to a press release from the courts released last month. Plus, you can still fly domestically until January 2018.

Montana lawmakers are still refusing to comply with the 2005 law. In fact, a 2007 Montana law bans the state from complying with Real ID mandates. Its opponents say the law is an invasion of privacy, because it requires people to submits documents like birth certificates to the feds.

Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines have asked the Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly for an emergency waiver.

They’re also sponsoring the Repeal Real ID Act, which would repeal federal mandates for driver's licenses.

This weekend Senator Daines also asked the Federal Aviation Administration to continue accepting Montana IDs when processing airmen certifications.