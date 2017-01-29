Billings High School Basketball Highlights and Scores 1/28

BOYS BASKETBALL
Arlee 58, St. Regis 43
Baker 65, Lame Deer 64
Billings Senior 59, Billings Central 49
Billings Skyview 52, Laurel 38
Bridger 54, Harlowton 46
Brockton 59, Richey-Lambert 51
Browning 78, Fairfield 60
Butte Central 48, Hamilton 38
Charlo 48, Noxon 40
Colstrip 73, Lodge Grass 68
Columbus 39, Big Timber 36
Conrad 56, Fort Benton 44
Corvallis 52, Florence 42
Culbertson 52, Lustre Christian 43
Cut Bank 89, Harlem 55
Darby 76, Two Eagle River 68
Deer Lodge 50, Anaconda 43, OT
Dillon 55, Livingston 27
Drummond 47, Phillipsburg 28
Frenchtown 84, Whitefish 42
Gallatin Valley Christian 66, Foothills Christian 48
Gardiner 91, Lone Peak 64
Geraldine/Highwood 44, Centerville 42
Glasgow 52, Poplar 50
Great Falls 68, Butte 52
Hardin 68, Sidney 48
Hays-Lodgepole 81, Big Sandy 28
Heart Butte 73, Cascade 42
Huntley Project 50, Red Lodge 42
Jefferson (Boulder) 80, Choteau 59
Kalispell Glacier 65, Missoula Big Sky 35
Lewistown (Fergus) 52, Miles City 49
Libby 50, Ronan 39
Lincoln 77, Victor 49
Malta 54, Havre 42
Manhattan Christian 77, White Sulphur Springs 29
Melstone 52, Jordan 47
Missoula Hellgate 61, Kalispell Flathead 56
Missoula Loyola 73, Bigfork 66
Missoula Sentinel 50, Helena Capital 39
North Country 51, Nashua 33
Northern Cheyenne 70, Broadus 51
Park City 63, Absarokee 51
Plains 78, Seeley-Swan 45
Plenty Coups 70, Broadview-Lavina 55
Plentywood 57, Circle 39
Reed Point-Rapelje 75, Custer-Hysham 39
Roberts 43, Shields Valley 38
Rocky Boy 71, Shelby 62
Savage 46, Fairview 36
Scobey 60, Mon-Dak 54
Shepherd 41, Forsyth 39
St. Ignatius 60, Eureka 49
Stevensville 62, Columbia Falls 30
Thompson Falls 54, Troy 44
Three Forks 70, Whitehall 42
Townsend 67, Manhattan 53
Turner 73, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 52
Twin Bridges 93, Sheridan 49
Valier 65, Simms 57
Valley Christian 75, Hot Springs 56
West Yellowstone 49, Lima 35
Wibaux 55, Terry 45
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Augusta 51, Sunburst 31
Big Timber 41, Columbus 26
Bigfork 70, Missoula Loyola 55
Billings Skyview 42, Laurel 41
Box Elder 55, Chinook 20
Broadview-Lavina 68, Plenty Coups 46
Butte Central 47, Hamilton 34
Cascade 49, Heart Butte 37
Centerville 58, Geraldine/Highwood 22
Charlo 46, Noxon 21
Choteau 55, Jefferson (Boulder) 33
Colstrip 84, Lodge Grass 38
Columbia Falls 93, Stevensville 38
Culbertson 52, Lustre Christian 43
Custer-Hysham 48, Reed Point-Rapelje 43
Darby 54, Two Eagle River 33
Deer Lodge 47, Anaconda 30
Drummond 40, Phillipsburg 32
Eureka 56, St. Ignatius 42
Fairfield 55, Browning 46
Fort Benton 37, Conrad 28
Frenchtown 58, Whitefish 27
Great Falls 70, Butte 46
Hardin 63, Sidney 31
Harlem 59, Cut Bank 48
Harlowton 35, Bridger 29
Hays-Lodgepole 56, Big Sandy 40
Kalispell Flathead 44, Missoula Hellgate 34
Kalispell Glacier 41, Missoula Big Sky 18
Lame Deer 75, Baker 64
Lima 33, West Yellowstone 30
Lone Peak 59, Gardiner 9
Malta 44, Havre 35
Melstone 55, Jordan 33
Miles City 63, Lewistown (Fergus) 42
Missoula Sentinel 44, Helena Capital 37
North Country 47, Nashua 17
Northern Cheyenne 46, Broadus 41
Park City 47, Absarokee 32
Plentywood 57, Circle 33
Poplar 53, Glasgow 39
Red Lodge 57, Huntley Project 43
Ronan 50, Libby 40
Savage 52, Fairview 30
Scobey 35, Mon-Dak 31
Seeley-Swan 61, Plains 19
Shelby 50, Rocky Boy 41
Shepherd 52, Forsyth 34
Simms 61, Valier 21
Three Forks 56, Whitehall 33
Townsend 61, Manhattan 28
Troy 44, Thompson Falls 35
Turner 58, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 56
Twin Bridges 66, Sheridan 6
Valley Christian 68, Hot Springs 50
Victor 51, Lincoln 26
Wibaux 47, Terry 46
Winnett-Grass Range 43, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 19
