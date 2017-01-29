Billings High School Basketball Highlights and Scores 1/28 - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

BOYS BASKETBALL    
Arlee 58, St. Regis 43
    
Baker 65, Lame Deer 64
    
Billings Senior 59, Billings Central 49
    
Billings Skyview 52, Laurel 38
    
Bridger 54, Harlowton 46
    
Brockton 59, Richey-Lambert 51
    
Browning 78, Fairfield 60
    
Butte Central 48, Hamilton 38
    
Charlo 48, Noxon 40
    
Colstrip 73, Lodge Grass 68
    
Columbus 39, Big Timber 36
    
Conrad 56, Fort Benton 44
    
Corvallis 52, Florence 42
    
Culbertson 52, Lustre Christian 43
    
Cut Bank 89, Harlem 55
    
Darby 76, Two Eagle River 68
    
Deer Lodge 50, Anaconda 43, OT
    
Dillon 55, Livingston 27
    
Drummond 47, Phillipsburg 28
    
Frenchtown 84, Whitefish 42
    
Gallatin Valley Christian 66, Foothills Christian 48
    
Gardiner 91, Lone Peak 64
    
Geraldine/Highwood 44, Centerville 42
    
Glasgow 52, Poplar 50
    
Great Falls 68, Butte 52
    
Hardin 68, Sidney 48
    
Hays-Lodgepole 81, Big Sandy 28
    
Heart Butte 73, Cascade 42
    
Huntley Project 50, Red Lodge 42
    
Jefferson (Boulder) 80, Choteau 59
    
Kalispell Glacier 65, Missoula Big Sky 35
    
Lewistown (Fergus) 52, Miles City 49
    
Libby 50, Ronan 39
    
Lincoln 77, Victor 49
    
Malta 54, Havre 42
    
Manhattan Christian 77, White Sulphur Springs 29
    
Melstone 52, Jordan 47
    
Missoula Hellgate 61, Kalispell Flathead 56
    
Missoula Loyola 73, Bigfork 66
    
Missoula Sentinel 50, Helena Capital 39
    
North Country 51, Nashua 33
    
Northern Cheyenne 70, Broadus 51
    
Park City 63, Absarokee 51
    
Plains 78, Seeley-Swan 45
    
Plenty Coups 70, Broadview-Lavina 55
    
Plentywood 57, Circle 39
    
Reed Point-Rapelje 75, Custer-Hysham 39
    
Roberts 43, Shields Valley 38
    
Rocky Boy 71, Shelby 62
    
Savage 46, Fairview 36
    
Scobey 60, Mon-Dak 54
    
Shepherd 41, Forsyth 39
    
St. Ignatius 60, Eureka 49
    
Stevensville 62, Columbia Falls 30
    
Thompson Falls 54, Troy 44
    
Three Forks 70, Whitehall 42
    
Townsend 67, Manhattan 53
    
Turner 73, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 52
    
Twin Bridges 93, Sheridan 49
    
Valier 65, Simms 57
    
Valley Christian 75, Hot Springs 56
    
West Yellowstone 49, Lima 35
    
Wibaux 55, Terry 45
    
GIRLS BASKETBALL    
Arlee 58, St. Regis 43
    
Augusta 51, Sunburst 31
    
Big Timber 41, Columbus 26
    
Bigfork 70, Missoula Loyola 55
    
Billings Skyview 42, Laurel 41
    
Box Elder 55, Chinook 20
    
Broadview-Lavina 68, Plenty Coups 46
    
Butte Central 47, Hamilton 34
    
Cascade 49, Heart Butte 37
    
Centerville 58, Geraldine/Highwood 22
    
Charlo 46, Noxon 21
    
Choteau 55, Jefferson (Boulder) 33
    
Colstrip 84, Lodge Grass 38
    
Columbia Falls 93, Stevensville 38
    
Culbertson 52, Lustre Christian 43
    
Custer-Hysham 48, Reed Point-Rapelje 43
    
Darby 54, Two Eagle River 33
    
Deer Lodge 47, Anaconda 30
    
Drummond 40, Phillipsburg 32
    
Eureka 56, St. Ignatius 42
    
Fairfield 55, Browning 46
    
Fort Benton 37, Conrad 28
    
Frenchtown 58, Whitefish 27
    
Great Falls 70, Butte 46
    
Hardin 63, Sidney 31
    
Harlem 59, Cut Bank 48
    
Harlowton 35, Bridger 29
    
Hays-Lodgepole 56, Big Sandy 40
    
Kalispell Flathead 44, Missoula Hellgate 34
    
Kalispell Glacier 41, Missoula Big Sky 18
    
Lame Deer 75, Baker 64
    
Lima 33, West Yellowstone 30
    
Lone Peak 59, Gardiner 9
    
Malta 44, Havre 35
    
Melstone 55, Jordan 33
    
Miles City 63, Lewistown (Fergus) 42
    
Missoula Sentinel 44, Helena Capital 37
    
North Country 47, Nashua 17
    
Northern Cheyenne 46, Broadus 41
    
Park City 47, Absarokee 32
    
Plentywood 57, Circle 33
    
Poplar 53, Glasgow 39
    
Red Lodge 57, Huntley Project 43
    
Ronan 50, Libby 40
    
Savage 52, Fairview 30
    
Scobey 35, Mon-Dak 31
    
Seeley-Swan 61, Plains 19
    
Shelby 50, Rocky Boy 41
    
Shepherd 52, Forsyth 34
    
Simms 61, Valier 21
    
Three Forks 56, Whitehall 33
    
Townsend 61, Manhattan 28
    
Troy 44, Thompson Falls 35
    
Turner 58, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 56
    
Twin Bridges 66, Sheridan 6
    
Valley Christian 68, Hot Springs 50
    
Victor 51, Lincoln 26
    
Wibaux 47, Terry 46
    
Winnett-Grass Range 43, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 19