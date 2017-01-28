Car chase ends in Billings, 2 detained

A traffic stop south of Hardin turned into a pursuit Saturday.

Billings Police say a vehicle Montana Highway Patrol attempted to pull over was possibly the same car reported stolen to police.

BPD says the driver of the vehicle kept driving north on I-90, crossing over the Yellowstone County line. MHP and the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office ended their pursuit, and BPD took over when the vehicle got off at 27th Street.

Police say there were two officers on Broadwater when they saw three people come out from in between two houses, walking towards a local gas station. The officers looked in the alley and found the stolen vehicle and then went to the gas station, where they detained a man and a woman, both Native American.

The male was arrested on outstanding warrants, and the woman was released. The vehicle has been returned to the registered owner.