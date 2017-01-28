Car chase ends in Billings, 2 detained

The total solar eclipse is just 19 days away. We're here to debunk some common solar eclipse questions. 1) Carbondale, Illinois is the luckiest place in the United States for viewing a total solar eclipse. - True, Carbondale gets the pleasure of being in the path of totality for the August 21, 2017 solar eclipse and the April 8, 2024 solar eclipse. 2) Solar eclipses only occur during the new moon phase.
The Montana Rescue Mission leads an effort to help as many homeless individuals as possible.
Fourteen elementary schools in Billings have paired with United Way of Yellowstone County to go door to door to make sure everyone is ready to attend the first day.
Body pulled from Yellowstone River was a male. Will be sent to Missoula for DNA testing.
Wyoming ranks second in the nation both in the rate of workplace fatalities and the rate of older workers dying on the job, according to an Associated Press analysis of federal statistics.
The Lodgepole complex fire took miles of grassland and multiple structures....but luckily it took no lives.
Yellowstone County does not have enough prosecutors to get criminals off the streets. Now, in an effort to help make our community safer, the Yellowstone County Commission is considering a mill levy to help add additional positions.
With the upcoming partial closure of the coal fired power plant, hundreds of workers will be losing their jobs. Now, the U.S. government has awarded 4.6 million dollars to Montana to help retrain coal workers.
St. Vincent Healthcare is celebrating a new milestone for their intensive care unit with a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday.
A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection to a vandalism spree in Livingston, which police say has done an estimated $30,000 worth of damage.
A firefighter was struck by a tree while fighting the Lolo Peak Fire.
Body pulled from Yellowstone River was a male. Will be sent to Missoula for DNA testing.
Monday afternoon it came out that 31-year-old Danielle Heninger was shot and killed by her husband, 40-year-old Zach Heninger, who was an off-duty Bozeman Police Officer.
Montana's worst fire season in years is expected to scorch the drought-stricken landscape well into fall, long after the state's firefighting reserves run out thanks to politicians diverting millions of dollars to fill a budget shortfall.
LEWISTON, Idaho - Two men were arrested on drug trafficking charges on Wednesday after Lewiston Police detectives served a search warrant and found them in possession of nearly $8,000 worth of methamphetamine and $6,300 worth of heroin. Kyle Seidel, 31, of Lewiston, and Andrew Byers, 27, of Clarkston, were arrested around 5 p.m. by detectives at Seidel's home in the 3400 block of 8th St.
A firefighter has died while fighting a fire in the Lolo National Forest. According to a press release sent from Grayback Forestry, a 19-year-old and a Missoula resident was killed in the line while fighting a fire on the Seely Lake Ranger District. The Grayback Forestry employee was part of a 20-person attack crew. He was struck by a falling tree. His name is being withheld until his family has been notified. More information will be available following a me...
