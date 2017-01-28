BPD: Elderly man robbed & assaulted - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

BPD: Elderly man robbed & assaulted

By KULR-8 News Staff
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Billings Police report on Saturday at approximately 6:20am officers responded to a report of a robbery at 7th Ave Nth and Nth 22nd. The victim, a 76-year-old man of Billings, stated that he was out for a morning walk when a small white colored SUV of unknown make, drove up to him.

The female Native American driver asked him for a cigarette. When he stated that he did not have one, four Native American males exited the vehicle and assaulted him with fists and feet. The victim stated that they took his cash and then left.

The man, who hasn't been identified, was transported to Billings Clinic for injuries sustained during the assault. The investigation is on-going and if anyone has any information they can call the Billings Police Department.

