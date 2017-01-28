High School Basketball Highlights and Scores 1-27

Anaconda 83, Corvallis 74
Arlee 81, Plains 59
Belgrade 56, Lewistown (Fergus) 47
Belt 68, Roy-Winifred 36
Billings West 63, Billings Central 60
Bozeman 75, Billings Skyview 71, 2OT
Broadview-Lavina 64, Absarokee 26
Centerville 49, Winnett-Grass Range 33
Chinook 57, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 18
Colstrip 73, Baker 55
Fairfield 73, Choteau 71
Forsyth 57, Lodge Grass 52
Frazer 85, North Country 61
Great Falls Central 70, Cascade 56
Great Falls Russell 58, Helena 45
Harrison-Willow Creek 32, Phillipsburg 31
Hays-Lodgepole 73, North Star 38
Jordan 56, Ekalaka 45
Lame Deer 86, Northern Cheyenne 64
Libby 53, Troy 21
Lone Peak 65, Shields Valley 49
Manhattan Christian 71, West Yellowstone 25
Miles City 71, Glendive 51
Mon-Dak 58, Brockton 44
Park City 53, Bridger 43
Polson 74, Frenchtown 35
Reed Point-Rapelje 50, Harlowton 26
Rocky Boy 71, Harlem 53
Roundup 54, Huntley Project 37
Savage 69, Bainville 57
Seeley-Swan 50, Clark Fork 27
Shepherd 54, Joliet 53
Sunburst 71, Valier 67, 2OT
Terry 84, Custer-Hysham 56
Three Forks 66, Jefferson (Boulder) 43
Townsend 62, Livingston 50
Twin Bridges 59, Drummond 45
Valley Christian 71, Darby 43
Wibaux 40, Melstone 38
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Arlee 44, Plains 36
Belt 55, Roy-Winifred 43
Big Timber 37, Whitehall 36
Bozeman 46, Billings Skyview 31
Broadview-Lavina 61, Absarokee 28
Browning 54, Shelby 46
Chinook 53, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 33
Choteau 55, Fairfield 42
Colstrip 63, Baker 40
Corvallis 57, Anaconda 19
Custer-Hysham 49, Terry 41
Cut Bank 56, Conrad 33
Darby 54, Valley Christian 42
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 52, Big Sandy 39
Dodson 47, Nashua 37
Ennis 59, Lima 27
Fairview 70, Culbertson 42
Forsyth 46, Lodge Grass 37
Frazer 60, North Country 57
Frenchtown 57, Polson 17
Froid/Medicine Lake 70, Plentywood 45
Great Falls Central 51, Cascade 24
Harlowton 48, Reed Point-Rapelje 25
Helena 54, Great Falls Russell 38
Huntley Project 37, Roundup 29
Joliet 51, Shepherd 36
Jordan 49, Ekalaka 40
Manhattan 41, Deer Lodge 37
Manhattan Christian 64, West Yellowstone 29
Melstone 52, Wibaux 47
Miles City 50, Glendive 46
Mon-Dak 72, Brockton 15
Northern Cheyenne 59, Lame Deer 41
Park City 40, Bridger 20
Phillipsburg 47, Harrison-Willow Creek 39
Richey-Lambert 32, Circle 17
Savage 44, Bainville 26
Seeley-Swan 50, Clark Fork 27
St. Regis 55, Noxon 38
Three Forks 63, Jefferson (Boulder) 30
Townsend 57, Livingston 40
Troy 45, Libby 40
Twin Bridges 61, Drummond 27
Winnett-Grass Range 45, Centerville 44
