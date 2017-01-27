Protecting yourself against Norovirus

The highly contagious stomach flu, Norovirus, is leading to the closure of multiple schools across the country. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control estimates Norovirus accounts for more than 20-million illnesses each year.

"Norovirus is a type of stomach illness; tends to cause inflammation of both the stomach and the intestines. The general three things you think about - vomiting, diarrhea, and then belly cramping," Cleveland Clinic Dr. Seth Podolsky said.

According to Riverstone Health, Norovirus doesn't seem to be much of a threat in our area. But doctors continue to closely monitor patients coming in with stomach flu bugs.

Norovirus is highly contagious and can spread almost anywhere people are in close contact with one another, according to Podolsky.

If you're unlucky enough to catch it, Podolsky says you should drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration, and avoid contact with others to keep the illness from spreading.

He says the virus can live on surfaces and continue to infect those who touch them for hours, days or weeks. Podolsky says Norovirus can last a couple days and cannot be treated with antibiotics.

He adds, even when the symptoms are gone, you should still stay home from work or school for at least two more days.