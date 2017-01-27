Raptor injuries in Montana nearly double from last year

Yellowstone County does not have enough prosecutors to get criminals off the streets. Now, in an effort to help make our community safer, the Yellowstone County Commission is considering a mill levy to help add additional positions.
With the upcoming partial closure of the coal fired power plant, hundreds of workers will be losing their jobs. Now, the U.S. government has awarded 4.6 million dollars to Montana to help retrain coal workers.
The Lodgepole complex fire took miles of grassland and multiple structures....but luckily it took no lives.
Yellowstone County Sheriff's deputies recovered a badly decomposed body from the Yellowstone River near Worden Monday afternoon.
St. Vincent Healthcare is celebrating a new milestone for their intensive care unit with a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday.
According to the National Center for Women and Policing, studies find at least 40 percent of law enforcement families experience domestic violence.
Farmers and Ranchers get a boost by the generosity of Carbon County. Hay and fencing supplies will go a long way to help them recover following wildfires in Garfield and Petroleum Counties.
A body found in a shallow grave south of Roundup may be a missing Billings man, according to Billings police.
The world’s most famous female aviator is back in the news, and one of her treasured possessions is now on display in Cody.
Monday afternoon it came out that 31-year-old Danielle Heninger was shot and killed by her husband, 40-year-old Zach Heninger, who was an off-duty Bozeman Police Officer.
Residents in Seeley Lake are being told to prepare to evacuate.
A body found in a shallow grave south of Roundup may be a missing Billings man, according to Billings police.
J.K. Rowling has apologized for tweets alleging that U.S. President Donald Trump refused to shake the hand of a disabled boy.
