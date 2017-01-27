Montana Women's Prison escapee arrested in Oregon

The Montana Department of Corrections says a Montana Women's Prison inmate who escaped last year is in custody.

In a news release this afternoon, DOC Interim Director Loraine Wodnik reports Christina Becker was arrested in Portland, Oregon by city police with the transit service.

According to the women's prison, Becker was assigned to the prison garden maintenance crew. They say in May Becker left the prison over the garden's perimeter fence.

The prison states it's put in additional security measures in place, since Becker's escape.

According to the news release, Becker is being held in Portland on an escape warrant and charges of interfering with an officer and theft of service for riding a train without a ticket.

The news release states details of her extradition back to Montana will be discussed.

She was originally serving a five-year sentence for drug charges and escape for walking away from a pre-release center.