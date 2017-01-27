Montana Women's Prison escapee arrested in Oregon - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Montana Women's Prison escapee arrested in Oregon

Posted: Updated:
BILLINGS, Mont. -

The Montana Department of Corrections says a Montana Women's Prison inmate who escaped last year is in custody.

In a news release this afternoon, DOC Interim Director Loraine Wodnik reports Christina Becker was arrested in Portland, Oregon by city police with the transit service.

According to the women's prison, Becker was assigned to the prison garden maintenance crew. They say in May Becker left the prison over the garden's perimeter fence.

The prison states it's put in additional security measures in place, since Becker's escape.

According to the news release, Becker is being held in Portland on an escape warrant and charges of interfering with an officer and theft of service for riding a train without a ticket.

The news release states details of her extradition back to Montana will be discussed.

She was originally serving a five-year sentence for drug charges and escape for walking away from a pre-release center.

  • LocalMore>>

  • How proposed mill levy would impact property owners

    How proposed mill levy would impact property owners

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 11:49 PM EDT2017-08-02 03:49:43 GMT

    Yellowstone County does not have enough prosecutors to get criminals off the streets. Now, in an effort to help make our community safer, the Yellowstone County Commission is considering a mill levy to help add additional positions.

    Yellowstone County does not have enough prosecutors to get criminals off the streets. Now, in an effort to help make our community safer, the Yellowstone County Commission is considering a mill levy to help add additional positions.

  • Montana granted 4.6 million dollars to help Colstrip coal workers for retraining

    Montana granted 4.6 million dollars to help Colstrip coal workers for retraining

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 11:24 PM EDT2017-08-02 03:24:54 GMT

    With the upcoming partial closure of the coal fired power plant, hundreds of workers will be losing their jobs. Now, the U.S. government has awarded 4.6 million dollars to Montana to help retrain coal workers.

    With the upcoming partial closure of the coal fired power plant, hundreds of workers will be losing their jobs. Now, the U.S. government has awarded 4.6 million dollars to Montana to help retrain coal workers.

  • How to Help: Montana farmer suffers severe burns during fires

    How to Help: Montana farmer suffers severe burns during fires

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 2:44 PM EDT2017-08-01 18:44:23 GMT

    The Lodgepole complex fire took miles of grassland and multiple structures....but luckily it took no lives. 

    The Lodgepole complex fire took miles of grassland and multiple structures....but luckily it took no lives. 

    •   

  • Most Popular