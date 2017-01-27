MSUB music department steers student from alcohol addiction

MSU Billings Jazz festival this Friday will be the last for senior Drew McDowell. He says the university's music department played a major role in getting him off drugs and alcohol.

McDowell says he was instantly welcomed by the non-judging, intimate group that helped him find a new escape in music.

"The outlet of music and jazz band has been essential in my recovery," says McDowell. "It's almost like you're replacing one addiction with another. Music saved my life, but this program allowed me to pursue music."

McDowell graduates this spring and hopes to tour with his band, DDX. He says, no matter what, music will always be a part of his life.

The MSUB Jazz Festival starts at 8 p.m. Friday. Middle school, high school and college students from throughout the state will be adjudicated by jazz judges. The MSUB Yellow Jacket jazz band will be joined by jazz recording artist flutist and saxophonist, Katisse Buckingham.

The concert is $10 and free for MSUB students with a student ID.