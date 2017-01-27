Homeless man lands job after receiving donated suit

J.K. Rowling has apologized for tweets alleging that U.S. President Donald Trump refused to shake the hand of a disabled boy.
Authorities in Alabama say they've recaptured all but one of a dozen inmates who escaped from a county jail.
Anthony Scaramucci ousted from White House communications post after 11 days on the job.
The FAA is now under a federal court order to review the sizes of seats and legroom on commercial airlines.
Thousands of people were evacuated from an outdoor music festival in Barcelona, Spain Saturday after a fire broke out on the stage.
PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) - South Korea says it plans to hold talks with the United States on increasing the warhead limit for South Korean missiles following North Korea's second flight test of an intercontinental ballistic missile.
A British judge has ordered that critically ill infant Charlie Gard should be moved from a hospital to a hospice, where he will "inevitably" die.
Security footage shows thief steal 94-year-old Florida man's custom tricycle, leaving him without transportation. WFLA's Peter Bernard reports.
