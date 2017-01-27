Homeless man lands job after receiving donated suit

A homeless man in Utah has landed himself a new job after receiving a donated suit.

Brian Smith says it felt like he became homeless in the blink of an eye. A year ago he lost his job and quickly he became 90 days past due on rent and was evicted according to KSL News. He lived in hotels, on couches, in cars, anything he could find, he tells KSL News.

He sent out 180 resumes before he heard about a Utah company that donates suits to anyone struggling to land a job. Smith says he got the suit Saturday, interviewed Monday and by Tuesday, he was hired!

The president of the men's shop, Woolen Mills, who donated the suit says this is their first success story so far and he says you can't put a price on confidence.

Smith will start his new job Monday.