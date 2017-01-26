Spouses sound off on each other on National Spouse Day - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Spouses sound off on each other on National Spouse Day

BILLINGS, Mont. -

Do you find your spouse annoying? Do you think household chores are split evenly?

Thursday is National Spouses Day and to find out what married couples think about each other, National Today took a survey.

44% of those surveyed say their spouses get on their nerves.

44% of husbands say they evenly split the household chores.

Only 26 percent of wives say the same thing.

60% say their spouse is a hard worker.

56% say their spouse makes them laugh.

More than 1,000 married Americans were part of the survey.

For a complete look at the survey click on the following link: http://nationaltoday.com/us/national-spouses-day/

