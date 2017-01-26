Anheuser-Busch, Miller Coors to cut Montana barley contracts

Cody Wyoming will soon have a new museum. It is housed in one of the oldest structures in town. Tourists saw a field of American flags in Cody every June for the last few years. But, the flags were not just a patriotic display. This Field of Honor was created to raise money for Cody’s Heritage Museum at the 110 year old Demaris House downtown. The Vice President of the Cody Heritage Museum Board, Lynn Houze explained, “The very first meeting happened in January of 2...

Cody Wyoming will soon have a new museum. It is housed in one of the oldest structures in town. Tourists saw a field of American flags in Cody every June for the last few years. But, the flags were not just a patriotic display. This Field of Honor was created to raise money for Cody’s Heritage Museum at the 110 year old Demaris House downtown. The Vice President of the Cody Heritage Museum Board, Lynn Houze explained, “The very first meeting happened in January of 2...