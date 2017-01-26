Anheuser-Busch, Miller Coors to cut Montana barley contracts

The Lodgepole complex fire took miles of grassland and multiple structures....but luckily it took no lives.
Yellowstone County does not have enough prosecutors to get criminals off the streets. Now, in an effort to help make our community safer, the Yellowstone County Commission is considering a mill levy to help add additional positions.
St. Vincent Healthcare is celebrating a new milestone for their intensive care unit with a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday.
According to the National Center for Women and Policing, studies find at least 40 percent of law enforcement families experience domestic violence.
Farmers and Ranchers get a boost by the generosity of Carbon County. Hay and fencing supplies will go a long way to help them recover following wildfires in Garfield and Petroleum Counties.
A body found in a shallow grave south of Roundup may be a missing Billings man, according to Billings police.
The world’s most famous female aviator is back in the news, and one of her treasured possessions is now on display in Cody.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - Montana's House speaker is defending pending budget cuts that critics say will harm health services and education across the state.
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Montana U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte will work off his sentence for assaulting a reporter by volunteering for an organization that builds custom wheelchairs for children.
A Billings family has a story to tell about how a very common condition in newborns had a very uncommon lasting impact on their little one.
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - If you're planning on doing some outdoor activities on Canfield Mountain this weekend, listen up! The U.S. Forest Service wants the public to avoid the upper parking area and trail system on the mountain for the time being. An aggressive sow bear with a cub (possibly more than one cub) has been reported on the Cave Trail.
MISSOULA, Mont. - Authorities say a 19-year-old firefighter has died after being struck by a falling tree while responding to a small blaze in western Montana. Missoula County sheriff's officials say Trenton Johnson of Missoula died from his injuries Wednesday afternoon in a hospital. Johnson worked for a Merlin, Oregon-based private firefighting contractor called Grayback Forestry Inc.
SPOKANE, Wash. - The FBI is looking for a convicted felon they believe is involved in trafficking methamphetamine in Montana. 33-year-old Chase Storlie initially had a federal arrest warrant issued for him in Montana on June 9 for failure to appear at his arraignment in Helena. Storlie was previously charged on April 26, 2017, with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute meth.
SNOHOMISH, Wash. - WSDOT cameras were rolling Wednesday morning when a hot air balloon made a landing next to State Route 9 and Highway 2 in Snohomish. The rainbow colored balloon landed in a retention pond at around 8:30 a.m., just a little further than they had originally planned. None of the 6 passengers were injured, in fact one of them described the landing as "soft", but the spectacle certain turned some heads from passing motorists.
SEATTLE, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol wants to remind citizens to not leave your animals unattended in the car on hot days. Troopers rescued a dog from an abandoned car on I-5 on Monday. The temperature inside the car was around 120 degrees by the time Troopers got to him. The pup was okay. "It's important to point out the dangers of leaving animals inside hot cars.
ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho - Back in April, some human skeletal remains were found partially uncovered inside a badger hold in Elmore County, Idaho, just south of Boise. The Sheriff's Office initially began investigating the discovery as a possible homicide, but after testing it was determined the remains could be nearly 600 years old!
POMEROY, Wash. - Nature helped crews battling the Snake River Fire on Monday by providing calmer winds and a cool night. Because of the favorable conditions, the focus on Tuesday will be hot spots and the fire footprint to grid and secure. The team is now sending people and equipment home as work diminishes.
CARLTON, Wash. - Okanogan Emergency Management says the Canyon Creek Fire burning near Carlton is estimated to be about 1000 acres and has destroyed one abandoned home. The fire is still very active and Level 3 evacuations are still in place from Carlton to Benson Creek and Carlton up Texas Creek. Level 2 evacuation still in place from Benson Creek to Lower Beaver Creek. Fire personnel will reevaluate Sunday morning.
POCATELLO, Idaho - An eastern Idaho man is apologizing for setting off illegal aerial fireworks that caused a brush fire that burned down a neighbor's home and damaged another. Forty-one-year-old John Woods of Pocatello tells the Idaho State Journal in a story on Saturday that he lit five fireworks on Thursday and caused the fire. Pocatello Fire Department Captain Nick Christensen said firefighters responded to the blaze at about 10 p.m.
A police officer has been identified as the alleged shooter in a Bozeman homicide/suicide from July 29. Zach Heninger, 40, was an officer with the Bozeman Police Department. The victim has been named as 31-year-old Danielle Heninger.
Large and dark smoke plumes seen from all over Missoula.
Anthony Scaramucci ousted from White House communications post after 11 days on the job.
Former UM Football player Beau Donaldson is scheduled to be released Monday after spending 72 hours behind bars.
Montana is one of nine states that does not have either state oversight or private party oversight of traveling carnival rides.
While the state may not inspect each ride and certify it before its used, that doesn't mean those operating the fairs are cutting corners on safety.
University of Montana student detained in China is released after 40 hours hours of negotiations.
An update in the case of Robert Back, the 16-year-old Belt football player who is suffering from permanent brain damage, after a 2014 high school football game.
For the second time in a decade, the U.S. government has removed grizzly bears in the Yellowstone region from the threatened species list.
A civil-rights organization is asking the Montana Supreme Court to rule that a proposed measure to prevent transgender people from using the public bathrooms of the gender they identify with can't appear on 2018 election ballots.
An eastern Montana man was critically injured after a freight train collided with the grain truck he was driving northeast of Miles City.
Former UM Football player Beau Donaldson is scheduled to be released Monday after spending 72 hours behind bars.
