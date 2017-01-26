AG: Missoula can't enforce background check for gun sales
Posted:
Updated:
By Associated Press
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The attorney general says the city of Missoula cannot enforce an ordinance requiring a background check for most gun sales or transfers within the city limits.
Attorney General Tim Fox issued an opinion Thursday saying state law does not allow cities to exercise any power that affects the right to bear arms. Cities can, however, prohibit the discharge of weapons within city limits and prohibit carrying weapons during public assemblies or at public buildings, parks or schools.
The Missoula City Council passed its ordinance in September.
House Speaker Austin Knudsen of Culbertson asked for Fox's legal opinion.
Missoula City Attorney Jim Nugent told the Missoulian he expected Fox to interpret the law the way he did.
Fox's opinion has the force of law unless it is overturned by a court.
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Tuesday, August 1 2017 1:24 AM EDT2017-08-01 05:24:12 GMT
Cody Wyoming will soon have a new museum. It is housed in one of the oldest structures in town. Tourists saw a field of American flags in Cody every June for the last few years. But, the flags were not just a patriotic display. This Field of Honor was created to raise money for Cody’s Heritage Museum at the 110 year old Demaris House downtown. The Vice President of the Cody Heritage Museum Board, Lynn Houze explained, “The very first meeting happened in January of 2...
Cody Wyoming will soon have a new museum. It is housed in one of the oldest structures in town. Tourists saw a field of American flags in Cody every June for the last few years. But, the flags were not just a patriotic display. This Field of Honor was created to raise money for Cody’s Heritage Museum at the 110 year old Demaris House downtown. The Vice President of the Cody Heritage Museum Board, Lynn Houze explained, “The very first meeting happened in January of 2...
Monday, July 31 2017 1:58 PM EDT2017-07-31 17:58:14 GMT
A civil-rights organization is asking the Montana Supreme Court to rule that a proposed measure to prevent transgender people from using the public bathrooms of the gender they identify with can't appear on 2018 election ballots.
A civil-rights organization is asking the Montana Supreme Court to rule that a proposed measure to prevent transgender people from using the public bathrooms of the gender they identify with can't appear on 2018 election ballots.
Monday, July 31 2017 11:29 AM EDT2017-07-31 15:29:47 GMT
KALISPELL- Can you imagine swimming the length of Flathead Lake and then back? 34-year-old Emily von Jentzen did just that this past weekend. She started early, very early on July 29th and finished up Sunday. This isn't the first time von Jentzen did this either, the firs time she completed was in 2011. To learn more about her journey-visit her Facebook page HERE
KALISPELL- Can you imagine swimming the length of Flathead Lake and then back? 34-year-old Emily von Jentzen did just that this past weekend. She started early, very early on July 29th and finished up Sunday. This isn't the first time von Jentzen did this either, the firs time she completed was in 2011. To learn more about her journey-visit her Facebook page HERE