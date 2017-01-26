Pedro Garcia pleads guilty in Clark murder - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Pedro Garcia pleads guilty in Clark murder

CODY, Wyo. -

A second suspect pleaded guilty in the case of a decapitated body found in Northwest Wyoming. Three people were charged in the death of Juan Antonio Guerra-Torres. Torres’ body was discovered in a remote area near Clark three years ago.

Hunters found the headless body while they were hunting on BLM land near Clark in January, 2014.  The man’s arm and hand had also been removed.  Sheriff’s investigators later determined the victim was Juan Antonio Guerra Torres, who had five children with his girlfriend, Sandra Garcia.

Garcia pleaded guilty last year to aiding and abetting in manslaughter, and accessory after the fact to 2nd degree murder.  Her brother, Pedro Garcia, Jr. told investigators Sandra asked him to hire someone to kill Torres.

The felony information filed with the first degree murder charge against Pedro Garcia, said Sandra told him Torres owed people in Mexico between $30 and $40,000.  She allegedly told her brother the people in Mexico were going to come kill her and her family..

Investigators said Pedro Garcia hired John Marquez to kill Torres.

Garcia admitted in court Wednesday he had a part in the murder. His family watched as he told District Court judge Steven Cranfill he did take Marquez to meet and kill Torres. Court papers say he said he witnessed Marquez shooting  Torres, and helped him take the body to a remote area, where Marquez allegedly cut off the dead man’s head, arm, and hand with an ax.

Until he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of aiding and abetting to murder in the 2nd degree, Garcia was facing a possible death penalty.  Now, he can be sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison.

Park County Assistant Prosecutor Timothy Blatt said, “This was not an easy case to prosecute. We had very little cooperation. It was obviously done out in the middle of the county where there were no witnesses available.”

Blatt said investigators have not been able to find any of the victim’s family members. If they had, those family members might have testified at Garcia’s sentencing hearing.

But, Garcia won’t be sentenced until after John Marquez' first degree murder trial.  Park County prosecutor Bryan Skoric said Garcia will testify at that trial, as part of his plea agreement.

A date has not been set for Marquez' trial.  He pleaded not guilty to the murder charge against him

