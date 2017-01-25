First time Dow hits 20,000 - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

First time Dow hits 20,000

Posted: Updated:
BILLINGS, Mont. -

For the first time, the Dow Jones Industrial is hitting its richest evaluation in history, and at a fairly significant number, 20,000.

Todd Buchanan, with Buchanan Capital, said the first significant event on the Dow was when it hit 10,000, in 1999.

He said what's even more remarkable, due to the recession of '08, the Dow was at 6,500. That means the strength and pace has more than tripled in value. Buchanan said there's no question, there is a perception we're looking at an administration that's favoring a pro-business environment,  and the CEO's of corporations are telling investors they're very optimistic about their earning prospects looking forward.

“Whether the United States is the best looking horse at the glue factory or the economic super power that's poised to continue to relatively demonstrate more strength in our peers, we're seeing confidence in investors and in the us economy by driving indexes to record highs and it's good for investors that are in the market. We certainly welcome this. It's a big day when you pass 20,000 on the Dow Jones,” said Buchanan.

He adds the NASDAQ, S&P 500, and Dow are all at record highs, which could mean good news for those of you who have money in retirement plans like 401K's and IRA's.

