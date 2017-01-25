Prep Hoops LIVE on SWX: West seeks repeat, Senior seeks redemption

This week on SWX, two Billings teams meet in a rematch, one playing for a repeat, the other: for redemption.

Billings Senior Women's Basketball Coach Zach Robbins said energy is high this week as Broncs prepare to host Billings West Thursday. The first time these two met this season, the Golden Bears came out on top 57-53, a close battle to the buzzer.

"We gave the ball away at the end a little bit and unfortunately it cost us, but it was a learning experience for all of us," Robbins said. "Hopefully it's another good game, but we want to come out on top!"

On the board, Broncs are led by Sophomore Kola Bad Bear, currently averaging more than 14 points per game. Bad Bear also feels Senior is ready to retaliate.

"I'm just ready for redemption," Bad Bear said. "I just want to get them back. It was pretty close too so it could go both ways. Either team could win,but I really want to outcome to be ours."

Broncs also enter Thursday's game with momentum after picking up mighty road wins at Skyview and Butte.

Across town, West women have a team and record for success. Lady Bears enter Thursday's matchup 8-1 (loss to C.M.R.) after picking up a win over Billings Central to start the week.

West Senior Forward Kelly Thomas expects good competition Thursday.

"I feel like we are both going to come with intensity, and I think that will be a close game again, but we'll see," said Thomas.

Thomas's teammate and fellow Senior Morgan Ridley is hopeful West brings an improved team to the rematch.

"Boxing out was a big part of last game, and the fact that we did not do that well and they had a lot of offensive rebounds," Ridley said. "If we just control them on the offensive end, then we should be fine on the other end of the basket."

We're excited to bring you this crosstown basketball battle LIVE on SWX, over the air on channel 8.2 or 503 on Charter Thursday beginning at 6 p.m. as both teams tip off in Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark.

The Senior and West men's teams will follow beginning at 7:30 p.m.

You can also watch both games on our Watch SWX app, and stay tuned to SWX for more coverage of all your local sports.