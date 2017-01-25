Trump signs 2 executive orders

This October, Yellowstone County Judge Russell Fagg will step down from the bench. In a statement Fagg explains that he will step down from his position as a State District Court Judge, effective October 13, 2017.
Greg Gianforte took the stage to address his supporters after claiming victory Thursday night in Montana's special election.
Hundreds of people lined up outside the Expo Center at MetraPark.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was in town Saturday to stump for congressional candidate Rob Quist.
Vice President Mike Pence is in Billings Friday to join a political rally in support of congressional candidate Greg Gianforte at MetraPark.
Senator Bernie Sanders is coming to Montana to campaign with congressional candidate and political outsider Rob Quist on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21. The tour will include free public rallies in Missoula, Butte, Billings, and Bozeman.
Donald Trump Jr., President Donald Trump's oldest son, stopped in Billings on April 21 to continue his campaign in Montana for Republican U.S. House candidate Greg Gianforte.
Friday was day two of filing for the 2017 Billings municipal election. No new names were added to the list of candidates on Friday, but we have confirmation Montana State House Representative Jeff Essmann is intending to file for mayor.
Two candidates filed today for the mayoral race: Bill Cole and Randy Hafer.
Billings residents already are filing for the Billings municipal election.
The FAA is now under a federal court order to review the sizes of seats and legroom on commercial airlines.
Thousands of people were evacuated from an outdoor music festival in Barcelona, Spain Saturday after a fire broke out on the stage.
PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) - South Korea says it plans to hold talks with the United States on increasing the warhead limit for South Korean missiles following North Korea's second flight test of an intercontinental ballistic missile.
A British judge has ordered that critically ill infant Charlie Gard should be moved from a hospital to a hospice, where he will "inevitably" die.
Security footage shows thief steal 94-year-old Florida man's custom tricycle, leaving him without transportation. WFLA's Peter Bernard reports.
The Republican-run Senate has rejected a GOP proposal to scuttle President Barack Obama's health care law and give Congress two years to devise a replacement.
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise - who was critically wounded in a shooting at a baseball practice last month - has been discharged from a Washington hospital.
Oregon's liquor stores and cannabis dispensaries are stocking up ahead of the upcoming solar eclipse in anticipation of huge parties surrounding the event. KGW's Nina Mehlhaf reports.
