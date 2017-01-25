Baker excited for Keystone XL Pipeline

President Trump says the Keystone XL Pipeline will create 28,000 jobs, and in little towns like Baker, Montana with a population of 1,800, the idea of expanding employment is pretty tantalizing.

"That's absolutely the situation in because of the downturn of oil prices and the slowdown of the Bakken, that did affect our area greatly," Mona Madler with Fallon County Economical Development said. "We've had small businesses go out of business because of it, and so now with the opportunity of the Keystone and these businesses being able to thrive again that's absolutely excitement for us for our community."

The proposed pipeline would run 1,179 miles from the Oil Sands of Alberta Canada to Steel City, Nebraska where it would join an existing pipe.

Eventually, 840,000 barrels of oil would be transported through the pipe each day.

The Obama administration had environmental concerns and put the project on the back burner. But, it seems folks in Baker have greater concerns about economic prosperity.

"Mostly we need to bring the economy back we need people back to work. It's been a struggle for Baker, this keystone thing for us is like wonderful for us," Mayor JoDee Pratt said.

Fallon County Commissioner Steve Baldwin had this to say when asked about his message to environmentalists. “Well, to me the transportation issue is a no-brainer. We had a train blowup just west of Plevna three or four years ago. So, the pipeline, by far is much safer and more beneficial to people I think."

It seems this issue will boil down to environment versus jobs, which means it may be years before the pipeline issue is resolved.