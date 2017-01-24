Patient care services expand to Billings' west end

Three organizations are expanding patient care services to a new location on Billings' west end.

Ortho Montana, St. Vincent Healthcare, and Yellowstone Surgery Center can now be found near the Zoo Drive exit off I-90. Montana Ambulatory Care Campus is an integrated model which includes specialized orthopedic services, non-surgical spine, full physical therapy and a full surgical suite, with outpatient imaging services starting in mid-2017.

Orthopedic Spine Surgeon, Tony Roccisano, said, “There's a lot of coordination of care between all the different parts of the building, the surgery center, and the physical therapists. We're continuously interacting with each other to make sure all issues are dealt with so folks don't have questions when they leave.”

Ortho Montana began seeing patients and providing physical therapy services during the summer of 2016. The first procedure in the YSC surgical suite took place on January 3rd.