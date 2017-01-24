Commissioners hope to dedicate Highway 3 to Conrad Burns

A plan is in motion to have a Billings' highway memorialize a man who's done so much for the community. Yellowstone County Commissioners wrote a letter to the Department of Transportation today to dedicate a highway to the memory of Conrad Burns.

Between Main Street and the roundabout by the airport, Yellowstone Commissioners are hoping to designate that portion of Highway 3 as the Conrad Burns Memorial Highway.

Commissioners and Burn's wife say he loved Billings and did so much for the community. They say he knew how important it was to help rebuild the infrastructure connecting the Heights to the rest of Billings.

That's exactly what he did when he supported the Highway 3 Project.

Yellowstone County Commissioner Denis Pitman says it's a simple way to designate one of the huge projects in which he took part.

Burns widow, Phyllis Burns, says she's honored commissioners would consider the dedication.

"Conrad never really wanted anything named after him, but I think it's important for people to know a lot of the things that he got done a lot of the infrastructure and the tower at the airport and he upgraded all the airports and he did a lot of infrastructure," she said.

Pitman says they are waiting for the Department of Transportation to forward the letter to the legislature for approval.