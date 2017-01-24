Montanans react to Trump's push for oil pipelines

Many people KULR-8 spoke with on the streets this afternoon are looking forward to President Donald Trump pushing for the pipelines. But on social media, a war of words are erupting on our Facebook page.

"They're all worried about the water pollution, but if there's a way they could do it without the pollution I think it should be done," James Martenes said.

Many people KULR-8 spoke with, like Martenes, don't mind the pipelines being built through Montana and North Dakota.

They just want to know that water safety is a priority.

On our Facebook page, it's back and forth between those for and against.

Some excited, saying "Making America Great Again" due to the promise of jobs. While others counter arguing the jobs are temporary while also voicing concern about possible water contamination.